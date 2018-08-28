Magpies denied victory as Biggleswade keeper scores dramatic last-gasp equaliser

Greg Shaw got two for Colney Heath at Biggleswade United. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Colney Heath had hopes of a fine victory away to Biggleswade United when home goalkeeper Ollie Leslie scored a last-minute equaliser.

They had fought back from being 2-1 down at half-time to lead 3-2 as the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division at Second Meadow reached its final stages.

But a corner allowed Leslie the chance to stride forward and he became the hero, drilling a loose ball low into the net.

It was cruel on the Magpies but perhaps a fitting end to an entertaining game.

Snow and heavy traffic meant Colney arrived less than an hour before kick-off but they showed no ill effects with a bright start.

Dan Westmore put one inches wide and Jack Woods saw Leslie tip another over the crossbar.

But it was the hosts who took the lead after eight minutes, Kane Farrell finding the net via the foot of the post.

The game then swung back the way of Colney Heath when Charlie Briggs was sent off for a professional foul and the Magpies drew level on 33 minutes, Greg Shaw heading home a Woods cross.

But back came Biggleswade and they ensured a half-time lead when former Magpie Dave Parkinson drilled one home from 20 yards.

The second half saw Heath use their extra man to take the lead.

First Shaw got his second on 61 minutes, Dan Power providing the cross this time, and Chris Blunden made it 3-2 with a half-volley that gave Leslie no chance.

It was the keeper though that had the last laugh.

The result followed another trip to north Hertfordshire on Saturday and this time the Magpies returned with a 2-1 defeat to Baldock Town.

Lewis Barker got both goals for the home side in a match where Colney again created plenty of chances but failed to take the majority of them.

Their only goal came in the second half when Woods pounced on a spilled ball by Baldock keeper Adam Harpur to halve the deficit.

The Magpies also hit the post from a Shaw header and George Devine put a good chance wide but it was not to be.

Those results leave Colney Heath ninth in the table.

They are back at The Recreation Ground on Saturday when they host London Tigers.