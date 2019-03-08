FA Cup: Long Melford 0 Colney Heath 2 - player ratings

Colney Heath travelled to Long Melford on the Suffolk-Essex border for their preliminary round tie in the FA Cup. Archant

Who doesn't love the FA Cup? Well, after their 2-0 win at Long Melford, Colney Heath have definitely got the feeling as they look forward now to the first qualifying round. But who stood out for the Magpies and who got a see me from teacher? Find out as Herts Advertiser's Neil Metcalfe rated the players here.

Colney Heath:

Charlie May: 7 - Didn't have a lot to do but what he did was done with careful precision and safety. Still as chatty as ever and that's always a help to the defenders in front of him.

Callum Dudrenec: 8 - His other centre-half partners may get the plaudits usually but he was faultless here. For a little lad playing in the middle of two bigger players, he was a giant and kept Jamie Griffith, Melford's physical number nine, quiet all day. Superb and my man of the match.

Dominc Knaggs: 6 - A hard and honest worker up and down that right flank and is adapting well to the wing-back role. Ran his socks off and made a number of important interventions without truly putting his stamp on the game. Some player in the making though.

Yasin Boodhoo: 6 - After a couple of injury-hit years it was great to see him back. You can see he is still coming to grips with the pace of the game at times but then there were other occasions when he was his old solid self. A great player to have in the squad.

Sam Doolan: 8 - Mr Dependable at the back. Strong, no-nonsense, exactly what I want from a centre-half. But he also has a footballing brain and knows when to put his foot through it and when to play. Never looked in danger throughout.

Chris Griffin: 6 - Not a day for either centre-midfielder as the ball seemed to spend more time above them than at their feet. It meant he never got to grips with the speed of the game but still produced some good tackles and blocks.

Jack Woods: 7 - Quieter than usual but was still in the mix from time to time. A couple of dangerous crosses had the Melford defence scrambling and they just managed to do enough when he did finally get a sight of goal.

Taylor Cobb: 6 - See Chris Griffin. A couple of his through-balls skipped off the bone-hard surface and away from their intended targets on a frustrating afternoon from his own personal point of view. First time I've seen him play but still looks like a very exciting talent.

Jon Clements: 7 - Colney Heath's dangerous attack is usually led by him. Had a couple of sights of goal today but didn't have the luck on his side. However, continues to be a focal point and was a hard-working foil for his strike partners.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel: 8 - Two goals and a booking in what was a typical all-action display for the skipper. Second was a fine finish while the first was all about being in the right place at the right time, something he did more often than not.

Chris Blunden: 7 - On another day would have had a hat-trick. What Long Melford did well was throw bodies in front of the ball. That and one shot wide of the post meant he ended without a deserved goal.

Substitutes:

Andy Sears-Black: - On in the 77th minute for Spencer Clarke-Mardel. Didn't have long but still showed some tricky footwork.

George Devine: - On at the same time, replacing Jon Clements, and had one thunderous drive that needed saving at the second attempt.

Harry Lewis: - Added another appearance to his stats but only got a few minutes in stoppage time. Will get plenty more in the future though.