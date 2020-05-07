Bingham Cox Cup memories: Loooking back on London Road’s first cup triumph

Bingham Cox Cup winners, London Road. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

The Bingham Cox Cup was the most prestigious cup competition in the Mid Herts Football League and was fought for over 100 years.

London Road's Pete Fisher with his daughter Sandra after they won the Bingham Cox Cup. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL London Road's Pete Fisher with his daughter Sandra after they won the Bingham Cox Cup. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

It culminated in a traditional final, held on Easter Monday at Clarence Park, home of St Albans City.

London Road were one of those winners of the popular Saturday tournament, winning it for the first time with a 2-0 victory over then holders St Albans Police.

Road had goalkeeper Alan Sheaufler to thank for keeping them level in the opening 30 minutes with a string of brilliant saves.

St Albans Police were opting to use their height to cause as many problems as possible but the Road back four of Herbie Smith, Pete Fisher Dick Siberry and Micky Jervis were in tremendous form.

London Road's John Ralph with his daughter Samantha after they won the Bingham Cox Cup. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL London Road's John Ralph with his daughter Samantha after they won the Bingham Cox Cup. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The deadlock was broken when a Roger Lewis shot squirmed through the hands of the keeper and into the net.

Ten minutes later a typical Steve Lerwill effort wrapped things up to send the Road fans wild with excitement.