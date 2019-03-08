London Colney win lots of plaudits despite FA Cup exit at Wingate & Finchley

Ieuan Lewis got London Colney's goal at Wingate & Finchley in the FA Cup. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

London Colney bowed out of the FA Cup with a 4-1 first round qualifying defeat away to Wingate & Finchley - but not before giving their loftier opponents a big scare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two divisions and 40 places separated Isthmian Premier Division Wingate and the SSML Premier Blue Boys but that was only on paper. On the pitch it was a much closer affair.

The home side were heading towards a flattering 1-0 half-time lead, courtesy of Alan Fleming's 34th minute strike, when Ieuan Lewis scored a deserved equaliser.

And Colney had their chances after the break too with Wingate keeper Shane Gore needed to make a number of big stops.

But the hosts retook the lead on the hour through Tanasheh Abrahams and put the game to bed on 78 with Alphonso Kennedy's mazy run and shot.

Fleming's second of the game added undeserved gloss to the final score but the Blue Boys should take plenty of confidence into their upcoming matches.