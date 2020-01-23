Advanced search

London Colney shock Tring Athletic in Herts Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 15:31 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 23 January 2020

London Colney coach Jack Metcalfe was delighted with his side's win over Tring Athletic. Picture: KARYN HADDON

London Colney may not have tasted victory in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division since October but they were able to shock title-chasing Tring Athletic in round two of the Herts Senior Cup.

A 2-1 success at Cotlandswick sets up a quarter-final clash at home to Isthmian League Premier Division Cheshunt, the team that ended Colney Heath's involvement in the competition.

The date for the last eight clash is still to be decided.

Blueboys coach Jack Metcalfe took to Twitter after the victory to express his joy.

He said: "I'm delighted with that this evening. It was a great shift from all involved to get the win and means we're into the hat for the next round.

"It gives us a good base now to hopefully kick on and more importantly start to get some points on the board, starting this Saturday."

Colney currently sit bottom of the division, level on points with North Greenford United and six behind Wembley.

Saturday's game is at home with sixth-placed Crawley Green the visitors.

