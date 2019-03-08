Another cup and another win for London Colney but Brimsdown make them work hard in FA Vase

London Colney took on Brimsdown in the FA Vase at Cotlandswick. Archant

London Colney are developing a reputation as a cup team as they began their FA Vase campaign with a 3-1 win over Brimsdown - although it was a lot less comfortable than it should have been.

Part of that reputation is down to the fact that they have hardly played a Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division game this year, a bye week starting the year and then the FA Cup taking over.

That competition has seen two wins out of two with a trip to Isthmian Premier Division Wingate & Finchley planned for next week.

And thanks to George Brinkman, Liam Andrews and Dave Parkinson they can start planning another journey in the Vase.

But Brimsdown were well worth a goal with a better second half and Colney were left to hang on slightly towards the end.

It should have been a lot more regulation for the Blue Boys too against their SSML Division One side visitors after they enjoyed a good first half.

Brimsdown had actually started the better and Jack Metcalfe needed to be on his toes in the opening two minutes.

But once the home side had got to grips with the speed of the game and got their foot on the ball, they began to create chances.

Sam Dowridge could and probably should have put them ahead on nine minutes but after winning the ball high up the pitch and advancing on goal, a fine block from away skipper Mustafa Tiryaki prevented him just as he was pulling the trigger.

Ibrahim Camara tested James Morgan in the away goal after a lovely piece on control, bringing down a high ball with consummate ease, but the keeper could do nothing about the opening goal.

That came direct from a free-kick, won tight to the left wing and five yards from the touchline. It was swung in by Brinkman and although people jumped for it, the ball sailed over their heads and into the far corner.

Lloyd Brazey lofted a good chance wide moments later but the next action of note saw Colney double their lead.

This too was from a set-piece, a corner from the right though, and was about as textbook as they come.

Laurence Vaughan delivered it from Andrews to meet with a glancing downward header that was guided into the corner.

They could have wrapped up it after that with a number of chances, the best of which was a repeat of the second, although this time Andrews knew precious little about it as it hit him.

Still needed hooked off the line mind you by Joshua Egyir.

What was needed in the second half was the Blue Boys seeing the game out in comfort. What happened was a much brighter and more dangerous performance by the Ware-based visitors.

They didn't create too much but the heart and desire was noticeably increased and the confidence they could get something out of it was up long before Tiryaki nodded home from a corner on 75 minutes.

The Blue Boys needed to employ delaying tactics, with Metcalfe seeing yellow for his time-wasting, but in the end it was they who grabbed the next goal, five minutes beyond the 90 with a sweet strike from Parkinson.

It means they will now get a tie against Baldock Town in the next round.

London Colney: Metcalfe, Octave (Grinham 61), Vaughan, Johnson, Smith, Dobson, Andrews, Lewis, Brinkman (Parkinson 46), Camara (Stockman 81), Dowridge.

Subs (not used): Maxwell, Axworthy.

Goals: Brinkman 20, Andrews 34, Parkinson 90+5

Booked: Brinkman 45+2, Metcalfe 90+2

Brimsdown: Morgan, Aluko, Egyir, Appiah (Hassan 55), Tiryaki, El Azouzi, Monae (Baptiste 55), Norey, Seyhan, Barzey, Bilgili (Igwe 72).

Subs (not used): Kijera.

Goal: Tiryaki 75

Booked: Norey 12, Tiryaki 45+2

HT: London Colney 2 Brimsdown 0