London Colney fly into next round of the FA Cup with big Halstead win

Laurence Vaughan was on target for London Colney in their FA Cup win at home to Halstead Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

London Colney roared into the first qualifying round of the FA Cup thanks to a thumping 5-0 win over Halstead Town.

The Blue Boys have reached this stage on eight other occasions although the last one came in 2016 when they lost 1-0 to Hadley.

However, they will not fear anybody in Tuesday's draw after this superb result and performance at their Cotlandswick home.

The Essex side are flying high in Eastern Counties Division One South with three wins from their opening four games.

But from the minute Ibrahim Camara put Colney on their way, the Humbugs were up against it.

George Brinkman made it two on 40 minutes with a header following great work by Camara and Laurence Vaughan.

It was Vaughan himself who made it three four minutes after from the restart, this time with Sam Dowdridge and Ieuan Lewis the providers.

Louis Octave and David Parkinson wrapped things up late on.