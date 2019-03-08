Advanced search

London Colney bring in magnificent seven and show no sign of stopping summer rebuild

PUBLISHED: 17:36 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 20 June 2019

Former Blueboy Dave Parkinson is one of seven new players signed for the new season by London Colney. Picture: KARYN HADDON

London Colney's summer shopping spree has seen them add seven new faces to the ranks at Cotlandswick.

After a summer of worry having been told they would be shifted to the Essex Senior League, the Blueboys have been confirmed as a Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division club once again.

And they have bolstered their squad for the new season with some impressive signings.

George Brinkman and Hadley's Ibrahim Camara were the first two to be announced and Iuean Lewis and former Royston Town defender Ashley Grinham were the next ones.

Ex-Blueboy Dave Parkinson rejoined the club from Biggleswade United as signing number five and the sixth was midfielder Anthony Stockman, who counts Potters Bar Town as a former club.

The last one for now is full-back Jack Macey who joins Colney for a second time.

