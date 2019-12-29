Advanced search

'No positives' for London Colney to derby day loss says boss Ken Charlery

PUBLISHED: 06:05 30 December 2019

Colney Heath V London Colney - Harry Ronald in action for London Colney as Jon Clements closes in. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V London Colney - Harry Ronald in action for London Colney as Jon Clements closes in. Picture: Karyn Haddon

London Colney manager Ken Charlery said he was struggling to take anything positive from their 4-0 derby defeat away to Colney Heath.

Colney Heath V London Colney - Ken Charlery manager of London Colney. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V London Colney - Ken Charlery manager of London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Blueboys remain second from bottom of the SSML Premier Division having failed to win in any of their last 12 league games.

They started well enough at the Recreation Ground, pushing the hosts back but once they went behind there was only ever going to be one winner.

"I cannot take anything positive from that if I'm honest," said Charlery. "It was the Christmas blues and we didn't deserve anything even if we started off bright and in good areas.

"I changed the formation slightly and we had a couple of half-chances but they defended well.

Colney Heath V London Colney - Loren Maxwell in action for London Colney. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V London Colney - Loren Maxwell in action for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"We'll go back to the drawing board but this isn't our fight. Our fight is with the teams around us.

"Arlesey Town at home on Saturday is our fight and we'll prepare for that.

"And hopefully we can carry the start of this game across the whole 90 minutes then."

