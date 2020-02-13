Second-half fightback hints at better times for London Colney despite loss at Baldock

A second-half fightback was not enough for London Colney as they went down 3-2 away to Baldock Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

They trailed 3-0 after a terrible first 45 minutes as two goals from Charlie Thake and one for Danny Logan put the hosts in control.

But the Blueboys rallied after the break and Liam Andrews and Elliott Beevor got them close to salvaging a point.

Speaking on Twitter coach Jack Metcalfe said: "A disappointing first half cost us massively but we showed great character in the second half to get back into the game and on another day we might have got something out of it.

"Positives to take from that second half into next week."

Saturday's game sees them on the road again with Aylesbury Vale Dynamos the destination.

They are back at Cotlandswick on Tuesday when they host Cheshunt in the Herts Senior Cup quarter-final.