Second-half fightback hints at better times for London Colney despite loss at Baldock

PUBLISHED: 16:53 13 February 2020

Baldock Town V London Colney - London Colney celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Baldock Town V London Colney - London Colney celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A second-half fightback was not enough for London Colney as they went down 3-2 away to Baldock Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Baldock Town V London Colney . Picture: Karyn HaddonBaldock Town V London Colney . Picture: Karyn Haddon

They trailed 3-0 after a terrible first 45 minutes as two goals from Charlie Thake and one for Danny Logan put the hosts in control.

Baldock Town V London Colney . Picture: Karyn HaddonBaldock Town V London Colney . Picture: Karyn Haddon

But the Blueboys rallied after the break and Liam Andrews and Elliott Beevor got them close to salvaging a point.

Baldock Town V London Colney - Jack Mace for London Colney battles with Charlie Joy for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonBaldock Town V London Colney - Jack Mace for London Colney battles with Charlie Joy for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Speaking on Twitter coach Jack Metcalfe said: "A disappointing first half cost us massively but we showed great character in the second half to get back into the game and on another day we might have got something out of it.

Baldock Town V London Colney - baldock's Will McClelland battles for possession. Picture: Karyn HaddonBaldock Town V London Colney - baldock's Will McClelland battles for possession. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"Positives to take from that second half into next week."

Baldock Town V London Colney . Picture: Karyn HaddonBaldock Town V London Colney . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Saturday's game sees them on the road again with Aylesbury Vale Dynamos the destination.

Baldock Town V London Colney - Elliott Beevor in action for London Colney. Picture: Karyn HaddonBaldock Town V London Colney - Elliott Beevor in action for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They are back at Cotlandswick on Tuesday when they host Cheshunt in the Herts Senior Cup quarter-final.

