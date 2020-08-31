London Colney bow out of FA Cup after loss to Woodford Town

London Colney travelled to Harlow to take on Woodford Town in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup. Archant

London Colney’s FA Cup dreams are over early after a 3-1 defeat to Woodford Town.

It didn’t look that way early on as Ibrahim Kalil put them ahead after just eight minutes at Woodford’s temporary home at Harlow Town.

But one back before half-time and two in the second period were a crushing blow to the Blueboys.

Mind as wonderful as the start was, London Colney had Ellis Bunker to thank for it not being woeful.

His first save was after just 46 seconds, pushing a Samir Ali effort over the bar and from the resulting corner he held on to a Jeremiah Luwero shot.

Moments later he had to palm a Rashaad Ogun header over the top too as the hosts looked to start with a bang.

But the visitors quickly got on the front foot and then quickly got their noses in front, Kalil reacting quickest when Scott Knight’s shot was pushed out nowhere near far enough by James Scammell.

They almost made it two moments later but Dillon Lee hit his effort straight at the keeper.

But there was a noticeable confidence after the goal.

Colney have recruited a lot of youngsters over the summer and they look very proficient on the ball.

And you could see they sensed chances. Woodford to their credit wanted to play out from the back but a high press gave the Blueboys plenty of chances to win it back and in an advanced position.

Kalil was seeing a lot of the ball, as was Isaac Olaleye in the middle of the park, but they couldn’t find a second that would have stamped their authority on the match.

And it proved costly as Town bagged an equaliser.

The Colney defence got themselves too square and a ball slipped down the channel between centre-half and full-back put substitute Luke Parrott away.

He finished with a low shot across Bunker and into the corner.

The half finished with both sides probing but unable to craft a clear-cut chance.

That wasn’t the case in the opening minutes of the half as once again Woodford pushed from the off.

Shots were deflected around the box and behind although Colney didn’t help themselves as they spurned a couple of chances to clear their lines.

And they didn’t learn their lessons in horrendous fashion.

A ball was played across the box back to Bunker but with Rigert Rama closing in, the keeper inexplicably tried a drag-back and after getting in a muddle, the striker bundled it in.

It was harsh on the keeper after his saves earlier in the game but also a valuable reminder that when goalies go rogue, it often doesn’t end well.

For a few minutes it seemed as if Woolford would run riot but suddenly the game swung again with the dismissal of left-back Shaye La Rose.

He was played into trouble by defensive colleague Evangelos Empochonstif who lost the ball outside of the home box.

Theodore Costa turned La Rose who put both arms around him, sending the striker to the ground 20 2 yards from goal.

The home side claimed there was cover coming round. The referee disagreed and showed a straight red card.

Boosted again Colney went close after a lovely move down the right, Costa firing an inch over the angle of post and bar.

They forced a number of corners too but unfortunately from one of them Woodford bagged a third.

A quick clearance found Parrott on halfway and after a swift run and some nimble footwork, he fired in his second at Bunker’s near post.

More corners came and went, Joe Reynolds fired over and Adriano Gil forced the keeper into a less than convincing save.

Even with Woodford temporarily down to nine men, Ali off the pitch with an injury, a scramble would not go in.

London Colney now have two weeks to prepare for the start of the league season. Some improvement is there but there is also plenty more to be done.

London Colney: Bunker, Mace, Vaughan, Reynolds, Mercer, Holding, Knight, Olaleye, Costa (Stockman 87), Lee (Beevor 61), Kalil (Gil 78).

Subs (not used): Appiah-Kusi, Evansan, Currie, Simmons.

Goal: Kalil 8

Booked: Mace 85

Woodford Town: Scammell, Barrett, La Rose, Luwero (Ola 65), Empochonstif, Newbury-Neale, Ali, Manatovani, Rama, Lys (Moreea 46), Ogun (Parrott 27).

Subs (not used):Krilsa, St Louis, Kapsokostas, Boon.

Goals: Parrott 31, 77, Rama 56

Booked: Newbury-Neale 39

Sent-off: La Rose 63

HT: Woodford Town 1 London Colney 1

Referee: Ashley Butler (Dunmow)