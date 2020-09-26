London Colney must get out of the losing habit quickly says Jack Metcalfe

GOAL!!! Andrew Simmons of London Colney scores their second goal in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

London Colney assistant manager Jack Metcalfe says there is a big win in his boys – they just need to get that first win on the board.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GOAL!!! Andrew Simmons of London Colney scores their second goal in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO GOAL!!! Andrew Simmons of London Colney scores their second goal in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Blueboys went down to a 4-2 defeat at Harpenden Town in their latest Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division clash, their second loss in the opening three games.

Andrew Simmons of London Colney celebrates scoring the second goal in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Andrew Simmons of London Colney celebrates scoring the second goal in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Theodore Costa had put them ahead at Rothamsted Park before a brave of goals inside two minutes on the stroker of half-time gave Harpenden the lead at the break.

London Colney manager Ken Charlery and assistant Jack Metcalfe on the touchline in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO London Colney manager Ken Charlery and assistant Jack Metcalfe on the touchline in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two further goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half ended the game as a contest although Colney did push Town back in the last quarter, earning a well-deserved second through Andrew Simmons.

Jack Mace of London Colney under pressure from Nathan McGreevy of Harpenden Town in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Jack Mace of London Colney under pressure from Nathan McGreevy of Harpenden Town in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

And Metcalfe is looking to turn around their fortunes sooner rather than later.

Antony Stockman of London Colney cuts inside Ben Quarrington-Carter of Harpenden Town in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Antony Stockman of London Colney cuts inside Ben Quarrington-Carter of Harpenden Town in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

He said: “It’s so frustrating because the lads are working so hard in training and with their finishing but sometimes you need a bit of luck.

Issac Olaleye of London Colney brings the ball down in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Issac Olaleye of London Colney brings the ball down in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Once we get one or two on the board we’ll give someone a hiding.

Issouf Coulibaly of London Colney in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Issouf Coulibaly of London Colney in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

“We’ve created a huge amount of chances [in our last few games] and we’ve had a hatful today but ultimately we have to take them.

Theodore Costa of London Colney is fouled by Chris Cordara-Soanes of Harpenden Town in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Theodore Costa of London Colney is fouled by Chris Cordara-Soanes of Harpenden Town in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

“The games come thick and fast and we saw last year that if you get on a bad run it is very difficult to turn it around.

Lee Axworthy of London Colney kicks clear in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Lee Axworthy of London Colney kicks clear in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Yes, we’re pleased with how the games are going but we need to learn quickly.

Nathan McGreevy of Harpenden Town challenges Antony Stockman of London Colney in the air in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO Nathan McGreevy of Harpenden Town challenges Antony Stockman of London Colney in the air in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Now the season has started and the friendlies are over, it is a results-based business.

“I would have taken playing awful and getting three points all day long but we’ve done alright and lost the game.

“That’s happened too often this year and it’s a habit we have to get out of.”

The two goals before half-time, scored by Harvey Scott in the 44th and 45th minutes, were the key to the home side’s victory according to the Colney assistant.

“We started well and scored a good goal,” said Metcalfe. “It was something we’d identified, getting in behind them and we did it perfectly.

“Scott Knight did brilliant on the right wing to keep it in and Theo was where we wanted him in the middle.

“And at 1-0 you think let’s kick on but that’s the story of our season so far.

“We’re not taking our chances at the right moments.

“We have to defend better and even after the first goal we’ve got to get in 1-1 at half-time.

“But at 2-1 we’re chasing the game.”