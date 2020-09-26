London Colney must get out of the losing habit quickly says Jack Metcalfe
PUBLISHED: 21:28 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:28 26 September 2020
©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692
London Colney assistant manager Jack Metcalfe says there is a big win in his boys – they just need to get that first win on the board.
The Blueboys went down to a 4-2 defeat at Harpenden Town in their latest Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division clash, their second loss in the opening three games.
Theodore Costa had put them ahead at Rothamsted Park before a brave of goals inside two minutes on the stroker of half-time gave Harpenden the lead at the break.
Two further goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half ended the game as a contest although Colney did push Town back in the last quarter, earning a well-deserved second through Andrew Simmons.
And Metcalfe is looking to turn around their fortunes sooner rather than later.
He said: “It’s so frustrating because the lads are working so hard in training and with their finishing but sometimes you need a bit of luck.
“Once we get one or two on the board we’ll give someone a hiding.
“We’ve created a huge amount of chances [in our last few games] and we’ve had a hatful today but ultimately we have to take them.
“The games come thick and fast and we saw last year that if you get on a bad run it is very difficult to turn it around.
“Yes, we’re pleased with how the games are going but we need to learn quickly.
“Now the season has started and the friendlies are over, it is a results-based business.
“I would have taken playing awful and getting three points all day long but we’ve done alright and lost the game.
“That’s happened too often this year and it’s a habit we have to get out of.”
The two goals before half-time, scored by Harvey Scott in the 44th and 45th minutes, were the key to the home side’s victory according to the Colney assistant.
“We started well and scored a good goal,” said Metcalfe. “It was something we’d identified, getting in behind them and we did it perfectly.
“Scott Knight did brilliant on the right wing to keep it in and Theo was where we wanted him in the middle.
“And at 1-0 you think let’s kick on but that’s the story of our season so far.
“We’re not taking our chances at the right moments.
“We have to defend better and even after the first goal we’ve got to get in 1-1 at half-time.
“But at 2-1 we’re chasing the game.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.