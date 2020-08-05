London Colney tie down two of their long-serving players to another season

Laurence Vaughan is among the latest players to commit to London Colney for another season. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Laurence Vaughan and Zach Holding are the latest to commit to London Colney for another season.

The pair have both served the Cotlandswick club for a number of seasons and joint-managers Ken Charlery and MArce Collington will be delighted to keep them around for one more year at least.

They join Eben Mbona, who has also agreed to stay in the last week, Elliot Beevor, Adriano Gil, Jack Mace and Emmanuel Ndukwu as confirmed for next season.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division club had previously announced Matthew Gbio, Joe Reynolds, Anthony Sanderson and Andrew Simmons as players coming in and to that list they have now added Larry Asare.

The Blueboys suffered a difficult time of things last season and looked odds on for relegation before the league was voided in the wake of COVID-19.