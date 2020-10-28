London Colney ‘finally getting there’ after much better week and first win

Elliott Beevor was on target for London Colney against Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

They may have ended the week sitting in the same position of the SSML Premier Division but there was still plenty for London Colney to be proud of.

Not least was a first win of the season, 2-0 at home to Crawley Green on Saturday with Finbar King and Denzel Conlch on target, three points that temporarily lifted them off the foot of the table.

Results went against them on Tuesday but for 45 minutes they had the now leaders of the division, Biggleswade United, rocking.

The Blueboys led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Elliott Beevor and King before United pulled clear to win 4-2 but assistant manager Jack Metcalfe is happy with their progress.

He said: “I finally feel like we’re getting there. Lots of positives to take for us to build on and they are a great bunch of lads who want to improve and learn.

There was also a debut for 16-year-old Danny Flower, a product of London Colney Youth.