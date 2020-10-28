Advanced search

London Colney ‘finally getting there’ after much better week and first win

PUBLISHED: 11:39 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 28 October 2020

Elliott Beevor was on target for London Colney against Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Elliott Beevor was on target for London Colney against Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

They may have ended the week sitting in the same position of the SSML Premier Division but there was still plenty for London Colney to be proud of.

Not least was a first win of the season, 2-0 at home to Crawley Green on Saturday with Finbar King and Denzel Conlch on target, three points that temporarily lifted them off the foot of the table.

Results went against them on Tuesday but for 45 minutes they had the now leaders of the division, Biggleswade United, rocking.

The Blueboys led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Elliott Beevor and King before United pulled clear to win 4-2 but assistant manager Jack Metcalfe is happy with their progress.

He said: “I finally feel like we’re getting there. Lots of positives to take for us to build on and they are a great bunch of lads who want to improve and learn.

There was also a debut for 16-year-old Danny Flower, a product of London Colney Youth.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

The Regina Monologues springs Tudor Queens into the modern day in Maltings Theatre show

The Regina Monologues opened at The Maltings Theatre, St Albans last night (October 27) Picture: Pavel Gonevski

Congratulations! Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 winners announced

Herts Community Awards 2020 sponsors

Flamstead author’s new book nominated for national prize

Ian Ridley and Vikki Orvice.

London Colney ‘finally getting there’ after much better week and first win

Elliott Beevor was on target for London Colney against Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Campaigners describe plan to increase Luton Airport passenger numbers as ‘morally repugnant’

London Luton Airport has launched a consultation for plans to expand passenger numbers. Picture: Luton Airport