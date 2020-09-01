Collington departure is no reason for Blueboys to panic insists boss Ken Charlery

Ken Charlery insists London Colney will just crack on after latest upheavel. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

It has been a turbulent few years for London Colney but manager Ken Charlery says they will “crack on” as normal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlery arrived as both boss and owner in 2017 and has had to oversee a number of rebuilding jobs over the years to keep the Cotlandswick club afloat.

The latest bump in the road is the loss of Marce Collington, brought in earlier this summer as joint manager but who has now opted to move on.

For the moment though Charlery is not looking to replace him and says along with assistant manager Jack Metcalfe they will get through this just like before.

He said: “Marce wanted certain things and then wanted to leave. I’ve got no problem with that.

“I’d asked Jack at the start of the season what he wanted to, did he still want to play or did he want to be assistant manager.

“He wanted to be assistant manager so he’s got his wish and we crack on.

“If he needs help, someone else to come on board then we’ll get it.

“If he says he doesn’t, then we’ll crack on.

“I don’t know what they had before [I arrived] but since I’ve been here it has been topsy-turvy.

“It happens though and I’m glad it has happened before the season starts and we’re in a good place now.

“We have a good young side with a couple of old heads around them, that’s a good place.

“The FA Cup is unfortunate but we’ll learn from it.”

That FA Cup defeat, 3-1 to Woodford Town in the extra-preliminary round, cost the club the chance of prize money but it gave the boss a chance to truly study his new young players.

And he was pleased with what he saw for the most part.

“The first half was one-way traffic and that’s when we have to take our chances and put teams to bed,” said Charlery.

“There were three mistakes and three goals and in football you get punished for mistakes.

“We were then chasing the game, and they aren’t a bad side, but they caught us with another sucker-punch.

“We have to learn from that.

“We had a couple of players who were OK and have moved on higher but we’ve brought some more in and to be fair we have only had them for a week and they look better.

“They have come in, they look bright and sharp, and as long as the boys stay focused and do what they want to do, we’ll be alright.”