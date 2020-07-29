Advanced search

London Colney announce first batch of players ahead of new Spartan South Midlands League season

PUBLISHED: 14:51 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 29 July 2020

Jack Mace is back for another season with London Colney. Picture: KARYN HADDON

London Colney have begun the process of moving away from the foot of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division table with the first set of players announced for the new season.

The Blueboys suffered a torrid time of it last year and were cut adrift from safety when the season was made null and void in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Cotlandswick-based club have had had a busy summer and after announcing a change off the field, Marce Collington coming in alongside Ken Charlery as joint-manager, with Jack Metcalfe promoted to first-team coach, they have now set about improving the squad.

Elliott Beevor, Adriano Gil; Jack Mace and Emmanuel Ndukwu have all been retained while Matthew Gbio, Anthony Sanderson and Andrew Simmons come in.

One more new signing sees the return of the club’s popular former captain Joe Reynolds.

The SSML season is set to start on September 5.

