Advanced search

Collington and Metcalfe promoted as London Colney announce changes to backroom staff

PUBLISHED: 13:44 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 03 June 2020

Jack Metcalfe will combine his goalkeeping duties with those of London Colney's assistant manager. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Jack Metcalfe will combine his goalkeeping duties with those of London Colney's assistant manager. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

While a start date may not be known for the new football season London Colney are making sure that off the pitch that they are prepared and ready.

London Colney manager and owner Ken Charlery. Picture: DANNY LOOLondon Colney manager and owner Ken Charlery. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side have appointed Marce Collington as joint manager to work alongside current incumbent Ken Charlery.

The pair will also have the support of goalkeeper Jack Metcalfe who has been named as assistant manager.

Collington, who arrived at the Blueboys towards the end of the voided season, is the former manager of Stotfold as well as taking charge of Harlow Town U23s.

As a player he came through West Ham United’s academy and played for Preston, Crawley Town, Southend and Dagenham & Redbridge.

There wasn't much for London Colney to celebrate during 2019-2020 season. Picture: KARYN HADDONThere wasn't much for London Colney to celebrate during 2019-2020 season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Speaking on twitter he said: “I’m glad to be on board at London Colney. There are some really good people at the club who work really hard and I’m looking forward to next season.”

Metcalfe is well-known to non-league fans across Hertfordshire and will also be retained in the playing squad as the Blueboys’ number two goalkeeper.

He also took to social media after the news was announced.

He said: “Really looking forward to this next chapter for me in this new role, whenever next season starts. Everyone knows how much I think of the club and its time we all work hard and get it back to where it should be. Lets go.”

London Colney looked odds on for relegation last season, cast adrift at the foot of the table before the league was voided and all results expunged.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Phased return of car parking charges and enforcement in Radlett and Potters Bar

Hertsmere owns Barnet Road, Highview Close, Salisbury Close, Wyllyotts Place and Manor Road car parks in Potters Bar and Newberries in Radlett. Picture: HBC.

St Albans early years setting declared ‘outstanding’

Children are given a memory bear when they leave the 'outstanding' Old London Road Pre-school. Picture: Supplied

Collington and Metcalfe promoted as London Colney announce changes to backroom staff

Jack Metcalfe will combine his goalkeeping duties with those of London Colney's assistant manager. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Herts police: ‘Appalled and horrified’ by George Floyd’s death but say coronavirus restrictions remain

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Aircraft museum’s popular Sea Vixen is ‘true Cold War Warrior’

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum’'s Sea Vixen. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.
Drive 24