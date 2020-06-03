Collington and Metcalfe promoted as London Colney announce changes to backroom staff

Jack Metcalfe will combine his goalkeeping duties with those of London Colney's assistant manager. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

While a start date may not be known for the new football season London Colney are making sure that off the pitch that they are prepared and ready.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Colney manager and owner Ken Charlery. Picture: DANNY LOO London Colney manager and owner Ken Charlery. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side have appointed Marce Collington as joint manager to work alongside current incumbent Ken Charlery.

The pair will also have the support of goalkeeper Jack Metcalfe who has been named as assistant manager.

Collington, who arrived at the Blueboys towards the end of the voided season, is the former manager of Stotfold as well as taking charge of Harlow Town U23s.

As a player he came through West Ham United’s academy and played for Preston, Crawley Town, Southend and Dagenham & Redbridge.

There wasn't much for London Colney to celebrate during 2019-2020 season. Picture: KARYN HADDON There wasn't much for London Colney to celebrate during 2019-2020 season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Speaking on twitter he said: “I’m glad to be on board at London Colney. There are some really good people at the club who work really hard and I’m looking forward to next season.”

Metcalfe is well-known to non-league fans across Hertfordshire and will also be retained in the playing squad as the Blueboys’ number two goalkeeper.

He also took to social media after the news was announced.

He said: “Really looking forward to this next chapter for me in this new role, whenever next season starts. Everyone knows how much I think of the club and its time we all work hard and get it back to where it should be. Lets go.”

London Colney looked odds on for relegation last season, cast adrift at the foot of the table before the league was voided and all results expunged.