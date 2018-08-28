Advanced search

No rustiness as London Colney flatten Leverstock Green at Pancake Lane

PUBLISHED: 20:00 06 February 2019

Joe Price got one of London Colney's goals at Leverstock Green. Picture - Karyn Haddon

Joe Price got one of London Colney's goals at Leverstock Green. Picture - Karyn Haddon

London Colney showed absolutely no ill effects of a long lay-off as they romped to a 3-1 win away to Leverstock Green.

The Blueboys hadn’t played since a reverse to Hadley on January 19 over two weeks earlier, but they enjoyed the perfect start to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division clash at Pancake Lane.

They scored twice in the first nine minutes and had a third before the half-hour mark.

And although the hosts pulled one back through Reece Cameron, London Colney cruised to the victory.

Benjamin Zeqiri scored twice for the visitors, his first goals for the club, while Joe Price chipped in with the other.

The win lifts them up to 12th in the table and continues a fine run of form that has seen them lose just once in 2019, that match at Hadley, while winning the other four.

They have another break before hosting Colney Heath in the derby game on February 16.

