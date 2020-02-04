Herts Ad Sunday League: Hatfield Seniors hit double figures in romp

Hatfield Seniors produced the perfect team performance to thump Royston Rangers Res 11-0 in Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League.

They had seven by half-time as they inflicted another heavy defeat on a valiant Royston squad.

Michael Curtis led the way with four while there was three for Matt Noot and a double from Curtis Warner. Chris Gray and Gregor Mackintosh wrapped up the win.

Incredibly there were three 6-1 victories elsewhere in the division.

Brookmans Park Res beat St Albans Warriors, Henry Chapman (two), Darren Chillingworth, Ronan Nevin, Gabs Casagrande and Tom Brasier the Park scorers with Michael Donkin replying for Warriors, while The Gate saw off Phoenix A courtesy of doubles from Matt Watt and Sam Waller and singles for Dan Madden and Jack Evans. Edan Collett scored for Phoenix.

The other win was Blacksmiths over Welwyn Warriors Res. Adam Hill and Ashley Defries got braces here with Ian Hutchinson and Robert Forty also on target. Allan Johnston scored for Welwyn.

Up in the Premier Division Harry Hunt scored all three as Skew Bridge won 3-1 against Herts Cheetahs while Ally Hill hit two for Phoenix on their 4-2 win over Blacksmiths. Jason Bryant and Scott Melville also scored.

Brookmans Park kept up their good form in Division One with a 5-4 win over AFC Mymms. Adam Davies and Drew Botterman hit doubles and a rare Ben Bagshaw goal sealed the three points.

Pinewood lost 2-1 to Welwyn Warriors despite a George Milsted goal.

Kieran Thorne (two), John Addy, Patrick Brown, Ben Hutton and Ollie Galea got Harpenden Colts OB's goals as they beat Wrestlers 6-2 in Division Two.

Dean Cavaree and Luke Urwin both got hat-tricks as Phoenix Res got their biggest win of the season with a 9-2 success over Manor. Matt Berry, Dennie Williams and Ross Whinnett got the others while Sam Alaran scored both for Manor.

Royston Rangers meanwhile drew 1-1 with Wheathampstead 89, Glenn Johnson cancelling out a Sean Flaherty goal for Wheato.

Six Bells went out of the Herts Intermediate Cup with a 3-2 loss to Buffs, Warren Gladdy and Harry Seeby their scorers, but Ben Awad gave Beehive a 1-0 win over Hilltop Res in the HAD Challenge Cup.

In the Herts Ad Knockout Cup, AFC London Road beat AFC Rangers 2-1 with goals from James Todd and Bertioe Squires-Adams. Harvey Scott scored for Rangers.

Blacksmiths Res won 6-3 against Oaks with Josh Rolls (three), Josh Urquart (two) and Jamie Sharp the men on target.

Harpenden Colts OB Res battled to a 3-2 victory over Marshalswick Rovers in the Herts Ad Junior Cup thanks to two from Dan Roberts and one for Ollie Lacey. Batu Yildiz and Jed Glendinning replied.

Goals from Finbar King (two), Eyoub Enajar and Omar Bounyafe saw Herts Lions win 4-1 against TNF in the Intermediate Cup. Ross Southgate got TNF's consolation.

New Greens edged a thriller with Mermaid, winning 6-5 after extra-time. George Irving (two), Ben Deamer, Charlie Adam Betts, Jack Gage and Nick Farmer were the Greens' scorers while Mermaid's goals came from Chris Rutter and Stephen Maitland, both on two, and Ben Norman.