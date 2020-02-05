Advanced search

Nathan given Harpenden Town reins until the end of the season

PUBLISHED: 06:41 06 February 2020

Harpenden Town V Colney Heath - Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen (right) and coach Mickey Nathan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Micky Nathan has been given the reins of Harpenden Town until the end of the season.

He was head coach under Martin Standen before the former boss took up a job as assistant manager at Bedford Town.

And it is the culmination of the "project" that has convinced chairman Roman Motyczak to keep a settled hand on the tiller.

Nathan said: "Roman has spoken to me every day since Stanno left. That was the right move for him at this time, it is an opportunity he couldn't turn down and I wish him all the best.

"What he's done at this club and with this bunch of boys is phenomenal.

"But Roman has said he wants to give it to me until the end of the season because it's mine and Martin's project.

"I have said that if he wants to get someone in then that's his decision as chairman and I wouldn't stand in anybody's way.

"But I've spoken to every single player and they are staying and I'll be happy to do it until the end of the season and then assess it.

"I love football, I love the league and I love being in the changing room on a Saturday."

