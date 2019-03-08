More in at London Colney as Blueboys and Harpenden Town complete pre-season fixtures

London Colney manager Ken Charlery. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

London Colney have added two more players to their squad ahead of the Spartan South Midlands League opener.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Because of the odd-number of teams in the Premier Division, the Blueboys have a blank weekend on Saturday, not kicking off their campaign until Tuesday when they host Oxhey Jets.

And manager Ken Charlery will have the services of Brima Johnson and Lee Axworthy available to him.

Johnson spent last season with eventual runners-up Tring Athletic while Axworthy is a goalkeeper who was with Brentford U19s.

Colney's final pre-season friendly saw them draw 1-1 with Waltham Abbey, Dave Parkinson getting the goal.

Harpenden Town meanwhile brought the curtain down on their pre-season with a 4-2 loss away to Hoddesdon Town.

That was on Tuesday but Saturday had seen new manager Martin Standen return to old club Bovingdon and take a 3-2 victory.