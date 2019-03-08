Herts Ad Sunday League: Six Bells ringing out in joy after eight-goal cup win

The Herts Advertiser sunday football team who won the league in 1969. Back row: Joe Doyle, Brian Hubball, Peter Waite, Clive Greenwood, Dickie Daniels, Roy Scott, Jim Ritchie, Barry Morris, John Pearson, Mick Wright, Pete Atkins. Front: Barry O'Donovan, Lennie Mileham, Graham Pidgeon, Peter Slaine, Freddie Day, Steve King. Inset Barry Scott Picture: JOHN LISTER Archant

Cup action dominated the Herts Advertiser Sunday League this week and Six Bells' biggest win for many a year was one of the stand-out ties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They beat The House 8-2 in the Herts Intermediate Cup with Mark House leading the way with a hat-trick.

Yasin Boodhoo got a double with Alessandro Fardells, Chris Griffin and Ryan Houghton getting the others.

Top scorers were Blacksmiths Res who thumped Almond Tree 10-2. Jimmy Talbot was the hat-trick hero here but he was outdone by Nathan Lock who managed four. Matt Balser, Michael Lester and Tom Li completed the rout.

The trebles continued with Adam Davies in Brookmans Park's 4-1 success over St George's, an own goal completing the scoring, and Harry Gray who starred in an 8-2 win for TNF over Hartham Athletic.

Pete Telford, Dan Orchard, Steven Orchard, Jon Tanton and William Ellis were their other scorers.

Luke Urwin and Gustav Grant were the last of the cup's hot-shots as they shared the goals in Phoenix Res' 6-2 win against FC Hitchin.

There was no luck though for Herts Lions, BWSC, The Beehive, Mermaid and Welwyn Warriors who all went out.

Skew Bridge exited the National Sunday Cup in an error-strewn 4-2 defeat to Falcon. Harry Hunt and James Ewington twice equalised for Skew but two further Falcon goals killed the game off.

Royston Rangers gave a good performance despite a 4-1 defeat to Premier Division leaders AFC Rangers in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup. Harvey Scott (three) and Dan Lovett got the AFC goals while Ash Boukhet scored for Royston.

Sam Hutchings gave a decent performance as The Gate crashed out of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup to New Greens.

A fourth league win for AFC London Road lifted them to third in the Premier Division, this one a 6-1 success against Phoenix. Spencer Clarke-Mardel led the way with two while Ben Hammond, Dan McCafferty, James Todd and Jay Caines added singles.

Ally Hill replied for Phoenix.

Johnny Rowland and Dean Skipsey scored their first goals of the season as Blacksmiths won 2-0 against Herts Cheetahs and Alfie Gibbs (two), Josh Francis, Matt Standen and star-man Derren Thompson were on target in Hilltop's 5-1 win over Blackberry Jacks for whom Michael Wright scored.

Dan Seager and Paul Reilly scored for Pinewood as they lost 5-2 to Snug Bar in Division One while in Division Two there were goals for Lee Bennett (two), Ian Ward, Paul Gambrill and Andrew Bacon as Wheathampstead '89 recorded a fine 5-0 win against Wrestlers.

Hatfield Mosquito went goal-crazy in Division Three as they best Brookmans Park Res 12-2. There were hat-tricks for Dean Harrison and Mitchell Harrison, two each from Kieran Flynn and Billy Welch with a Sam Bisby single and an own goal completing the scoring.

Gabs Casagrande and Stuart Bright got the Park goals.

Harpenden Colts OB Res produced the comeback of the day as they came back from 3-1 down to win 6-3 against Royston Rangers Res. Sam Ivens and Ollie Lacey both got two while Alex Gough and Oscar Bolton got the others. The Royston goals came from Elliott Spokes and an own goal.

Abdul Tahed scored four as Marshalswick Rovers won their first league game of the season with a 7-3 success against previously unbeaten Blacksmiths A. Ax Messam added a brace and Dan Smith a single.

Michael Donkin got St Albans Warriors' goal in a 1-1 draw against Phoenix A, James Bird their scorer, while Forza Watford beat Welwyn Warriors Res 6-1.

Results

Premier Division: AFC London Road 6 Phoenix 1; Herts Cheetahs 0 Blacksmiths 2; Hilltop 5 Blackberry Jacks 1.

Division One: Snug Bar 5 Pinewood 2.

Division Two: Wheathampstead '89 5 Wrestlers 0.

Division Three: Harpenden Colts OB Res 6 Royston Rangers Res 3; Marshalswick Rovers 7 Blacksmiths A 3; Forza Watford 6 Welwyn Warriors Res 1; Hatfield Mosquito 12 Brookmans Park Res 2; St Albans Warriors 1 Phoenix A 1.

Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup round two: Hartham Utd 2 TNF 8; Churchbury 3 BWSC 2 (aet); Almond Tree 2 Blacksmiths Res 10; Mermaid 1 Goffs Athletic 3; The Beehive 3 Woodside 4; Six Bells 8 The House 2; Welwyn Warriors 3 Gossoms End 4; Herts Lions 1 AFC Cheshunt 2; Phoenix Res 6 FC Hitchin 2; Brookmans Park 4 St George 1.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup round one: Royston 1 AFC Rangers 4.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup round one: New Greens 8 The Gate 0.

National Cup: Falcon 4 Skew Bridge 2