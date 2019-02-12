Advanced search

Late goals deliver big blows for battling Harpenden Town

PUBLISHED: 16:31 28 February 2019

Archie McClelland was on target for Harpenden Town again. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A late penalty and a disappointing evening meant Harpenden Town ended their week with just one point.

They were 1-0 up away to Arlesey Town on Saturday with the clock already into time added on when the New Lamb Meadow hosts were awarded a penalty.

James Hatch converted it to cancel out Archie McClelland’s 65th-minute opener.

Manager Danny Plumb though was still proud of his players with the draw making it six games undefeated.

However, that run came to a shuddering half at another of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division’s top-six teams as Biggleswade United won 4-1.

Defensive lapses meant they were 2-1 down at half-time but it wasn’t until the final 10 minutes that United pulled clear.

The results leave Harpenden in 14th position but 14 points clear of relegation.

They host Baldock Town at Rothamsted Park on Saturday.

