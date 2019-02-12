Ken Charlery left disappointed with London Colney’s no-show in derby clash

London Colney V Colney Heath - Ken Charlery, manager of London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Ken Charlery was left disappointed with his London Colney players after the 2-0 loss at home to rivals Colney Heath.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blueboys’ boss had seen his side win four of the last five Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division games but felt they failed to recapture any of that good form against the Magpies.

He said: “Being a derby you would expect both teams to go at it hammer and tongs but we didn’t want it enough, not everyone, but we just didn’t physically turn up.

“Colney Heath wanted it more than us and they got what they deserved.

“We played the occasion rather than the game. If we’d have played the game like we have done, we’d have been ok.

“If you look at our players we’ve got good quality but nobody showed up.

“The confidence is good. We’ve got a couple out but still, what we had out there was good enough to put on a show.

“We didn’t do enough to get into the game. We had a little spell of five minutes but it’s not good enough.”

But while disappointment surrounded the team on the pitch, off the pitch there was nothing but smiles as the club used the day to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, the charity that adorns their strip as a tribute to Lucy-Jane Tammadge.

And both clubs and supporters did themselves proud, raising almost £900.