Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clem confident Colney Heath can keep his love affair with the South Mids shield alive

PUBLISHED: 13:39 02 August 2019

Jon Clements won the second of his SSML Premier Division titles with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Jon Clements won the second of his SSML Premier Division titles with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Jon Clements is hopeful his love affair with the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division shield continues now he is back in familiar surroundings at Colney Heath.

Colney Heath's Jon Clements in action for Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOOColney Heath's Jon Clements in action for Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

The hot-shot striker won the crown with London Colney in 2017 and Welwyn Garden City in 2018 and finished as runner-up with Tring Athletic last season.

And that season at Cotlandswick saw him play alongside the likes of Jack Woods, Spencer Clarke-Mardel and Danny Fitzgerald, all now firmly ensconced at the Recreation Ground.

Jon Clements during his London Colney days. Picture: KEVIN LINESJon Clements during his London Colney days. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Even the boss, Ryan Thompson, is familiar to him and Clements believes the former Blueboys manager has assembled an impressive group, capable of launching another title bid.

He said: "I've played with a lot of these boys a couple of seasons ago at London Colney and a lot of them are very good mates of mine.

Jon Clements (lying, front right) celebrates London Colney winning the SSML Premier Division trophy.Jon Clements (lying, front right) celebrates London Colney winning the SSML Premier Division trophy.

"We had a good team down there and we've got a lot of good young players here so it looks promising for the upcoming season.

"That balance between the experienced lads who have played and won the league before and the young ones who want to play at the highest level and are pushing on is strong.

"The number of young players is incredible. We had seven first-team players out against Hertford in pre-season but you can see the calibre of players who replaced them.

You may also want to watch:

"They are young lads who want to work hard and are dedicated, which is obviously great.

"It's going to be a tough decision for the manager come the start of the season when he's got to pick his starting 11 but it's a good decision to have.

"I'd like to think we're going to be up there in the mix."

If they are Clements, who finished as the league's top scorer in the London Colney-winning year with 41, will count it as one of his best, such is the perceived strength of the division this time around.

"I think the league is going to be the strongest it's been in the last four or five years," he said.

"You've got the likes of Newport Pagnell Town and Eynesbury Rovers coming in, Potton United are a strong side and Leighton Town, Tring Athletic and Biggleswade United will make it a competitive league.

"But the way we look it is as long as we are in and around them all going into the back end of the season, then it is anybody's game.

"There are two teams potentially going up next year so there's even more competition.

"We will be in for a good chance."

Most Read

Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police

Liquidated St Albans foraging pub making one last hurrah to go for award

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Flamstead villagers pull together as murder investigation continues

A 71-year-old woman who lived in the almshouses in Flamstead was pronounced dead on Saturday July 27.

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

Council pay for accommodation for children linked to stabbing. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police

Liquidated St Albans foraging pub making one last hurrah to go for award

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Flamstead villagers pull together as murder investigation continues

A 71-year-old woman who lived in the almshouses in Flamstead was pronounced dead on Saturday July 27.

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

Council pay for accommodation for children linked to stabbing. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

More mature and confident Longe-King looking to help St Albans into play-off race

David Longe-King of St Albans clears the ball during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

WATCH NewsHound: What’s wrong with Verulamium Lake?

The current state of Verulamium Lake - silt and weeds have been exposed by very low water levels in the River Ver. Picture: Hillary Childs

Clem confident Colney Heath can keep his love affair with the South Mids shield alive

Jon Clements won the second of his SSML Premier Division titles with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Police launch operation to target rural crime in St Albans and Harpenden

A fly-tip leading to Heartwood Forest. Picture: Albert Callewaert

Herts police force tops 2,000 officers for the first time in eight years

The new recruits meet Herts Police and Crime Comissioner David Lloyd at Letchworth Police Station. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists