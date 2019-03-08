Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Former Colney Heath youngster Joe Newton has made the move into the professional game after signing for Coventry City from Royston Town.

New Coventry City signing Joe Newton moved to Royston Town from Colney Heath in December 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO New Coventry City signing Joe Newton moved to Royston Town from Colney Heath in December 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 18-year-old was given a chance in the Magpies' first-team a couple of years ago and his displays down the left flank soon found admirers paying visits to the Recreation Ground.

One of those was Royston Town boss Steve Castle who took him to Garden Walk at the back end of last year.

And after immediately breaking through there, the attention of clubs even higher up the pyramid followed.

In January Newton's performances were recognised by England Colleges as he represented the U18s with a start against Australia.

Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Coventry have now signed him for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking on the Sky Blues' website, U23 coach Luke Tisdale said: "Joe is an exciting talent and we are delighted to bring him in.

"He was flagged up to us as someone who was doing really well in non-league football and our recruitment team have watched him and have said how well he had done.

"He came in and he trained with the first team for a couple of sessions and impressed and now we will look to continue to work with him and help him develop as a footballer and as a person.

A fresh-faced Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath back in August 2017. Picture: KARYN HADDON A fresh-faced Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath back in August 2017. Picture: KARYN HADDON

"Joe is an attacking full-back with great delivery and technique and will take time to adapt to full-time football but we look forward to helping him through that."