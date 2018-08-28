Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

James Yates at the treble as Harpenden Town secure importnat win over North Greenford United

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 23 January 2019

James Yates bagged a hat-trick in Harpenden Town's 4-1 win over North Greenford United. Picture: Karyn Haddon

James Yates bagged a hat-trick in Harpenden Town's 4-1 win over North Greenford United. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

James Yates was the hat-trick hero as Harpenden Town’s battle to avoid relegation took a massive stride forward.

His treble coupled with a strike from Archie McClelland, completed a 4-1 home win over North Greenford United and moved them above their London visitors in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division table.

It was a needed three points with Cockfosters and London Tigers, the two sides directly below Harps also winning.

It keeps them four points clear of the drop zone with 16 games still to go this term.

The victory over North Greenford was only their sixth success so far this season but their third in the last seven games.

And from the very first whistle it always looked like this was going to be a comfortable home win.

Harpenden dominated the first period and could have had much more than just Yates’ deflected effort as they created plenty of good opportunities.

McClelland’s 11th goal of the campaign, headed home at the far post after a lofted corner in the 48th minute, looked like being the final nail in the coffin for the visitors but to their credit they rallied, having their best spell of the game.

A shot by Ben Gill clipped the top of the crossbar and Andrew Manitou fired just wide.

But with five minutes to go they seemed to set up a nervous finale when substitute Manu Oke-William scored from close range as the Town defence failed to clear the ball.

However, those nerves lasted little more than 60 seconds with Yates getting his second.

He picked up the ball and slalomed around four Greenford defenders before slotting past goalkeeper Keval Patel.

And two minutes later Yates, who had only scored once this season prior to this game, claimed his hat-trick as he was left unmarked in the centre of the United area, allowing him to connect perfectly to a low delivery with a fine volley that gave Patel no chance.

Most Read

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

This is the remains of a car in Flamstead, after it was destroyed by flames. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Green Watch Hemel/@GreenWatchHH

Most Read

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

#includeImage($article, 225)

Burglary reported in St Albans street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

James Yates at the treble as Harpenden Town secure importnat win over North Greenford United

James Yates bagged a hat-trick in Harpenden Town's 4-1 win over North Greenford United. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Tributes paid to extraordinary St Albans man who fled the Hungarian Uprising of 1956

Anne and Ferenc Kaloczi with their two sons, Tomas and David, at British Aerospace Hatfield in front of a plane they helped build. Picture: David Kaloczi

New look but same fantastic results as talented Verulam Reallymoving youngsters continue to shine

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving takes the win in the Central Cyclo-Cross League at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY

Ben Elton’s Silly Cow is ‘milked for every last drop of comedy’

Company of Ten's production of Ben Elton comedy Silly Cow has sold out at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists