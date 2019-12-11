Advanced search

Woods looking forward to challenge after Colney Heath hit the top spot

PUBLISHED: 11:12 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 11 December 2019

Jack Woods came off the bench to score as Colney Heath drew at Newport Pagnell Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Jack Woods knows that Colney Heath have now got a target on their back after going top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but he is relishing the challenge.

The Magpies hit the summit after a 1-1 draw away to Newport Pagnell Town, Woods coming off the bench at half-time to cancel out Jimmy Burnside's opener.

That solitary point was good enough to lift them above Tring Athletic, who they still have a game in hand on, while their hosts on Tuesday night are now third after jumping back above Harpenden Town, although they are seven points behind the Mags having played two games more.

Woods said: "The games in this league are always going to be hard and everyone will now be trying to get us off that top spot.

"But it is what it is and we just have to keep digging out the points and hopefully the train keeps running.

"We'll take a point and move onto Biggleswade on Saturday."

The lively forward's introduction, as well as the formation change that came with it, certainly helped inspire the Magpies to a better performance after what was an insipid first 45 minutes.

And with his tongue firmly in his cheek, Woods knew exactly who was to thank for the better effort after the break.

"I'll say it was me," he said with a grin.

"No, we weren't direct enough in the first half. The ball wasn't sticking up front so we needed to freshen things up.

"The gaffer asked me to come on and just do what I could and we'll definitely take a draw after that first half. Anybody who comes up here will take a point.

"But it was hard in weather like that. When you come up here after a day on a building site and its cold and wet, it's horrible but we've just got to keep picking up points.

"As long as we do that we'll be alright."

Three days early a Jon Clements penalty had brought all three in a tight 1-0 win over Wembley.

