Incredible season for London Colney Colts U13 Reds brings massive trophy haul

London Colney Colts U13 Reds have picked up an incredible seven trophies after going unbeaten all season. Archant

The incredible story of London Colney Colts U13 Reds continues to grow after another wonderful season.

The squad were played their first season at 11-a-side after winning five trophies at the U12 level, which is played as nine-a-side.

But by January they had already wrapped up the title in the top division of the Watford Friendly League and by April they had reached the final of the Hertfordshire County Challenge Cup.

Played at the County Ground in Letchworth they beat rivals Harvesters 6-0.

Playing alongside some of their U13 Blue colleagues they also lifted the trophy at the PSA Tournament and then got to the Finals of both the WFL League Cup and WFL Challenge Cup beating first London Maccabi Lions 2-1, then Harvesters FC 2-1.

That completed the treble in the league and a quadruple triumph with the addition of the county cup.

And the success continued last month when a tour to Riccione in Italy brought home the Italia Super Cup after scoring 28 and conceding none in the five games against sides from across Europe.

All these trophies meant an invitation was given to the Aces National Tournament in Nottingham, a tournament for winners of domestic trophies and comprising teams from across England and Wales.

Representing St Albans they took the trophy, the seventh of their season, by beating Durham 4-0 in the final.

In total they scored 225 goals over the course of the season and conceded just 29 in the 48 matches played.

The success has also seen three players sign to the academy at Arsenal while a number have been on trial at Crystal Palace.

Nick Jackson, welfare officer at London Colney Colts, said: "We are so incredibly proud to have seen this phenomenal group of boys develop into unbeatable champions, having been together for two seasons and not lost a single game, drawing only once.

"The manager Paul Ferdinand who has been in football all of his life has said that they are the most talented and best team he has ever coached, and that is some praise.

"Next season they enter an EJA League which presents tougher challenges, exactly what they need so watch this space."