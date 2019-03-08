History made for St Albans Ladies with thumping win in Women's FA Cup

St Albans Ladies line-up prior to the historic first Women's FA Cup match. Archant

St Albans Ladies' historic first Women's FA Cup game ended with a memorable 5-0 win over Hartham United, writes Terry Edwards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Played at the County Ground in Letchworth, the Lady Saints made most of the early running and had a 1-0 lead by half-time.

That came on 14 minutes courtesy of a goal by Ellie Lovelock, pouncing after Gabby Evans had pushed out a Holly Williams effort.

They had the ball in the net a second time only for it to be ruled out for offside but they still needed a couple of superb saves from Lauren Croucher to preserve their lead.

However, it all changed in the second half.

Lovelock found Sophie Hull immediately after the restart and Kayla Johnson made it three on 65 minutes with a shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

It was 4-0 five minutes later, Lovelock getting her second with a free-kick, and the rout was finished by Hull with a low shot.

St Albans will now play away to Histon in the first qualifying round.