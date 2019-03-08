Advanced search

Hilltop hit back to get better of Six Bells for a semi-final spot alongside Skew Bridge

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 March 2019

A Six Bells defender cannot prevent Hilltop scoring their third goal

A Six Bells defender cannot prevent Hilltop scoring their third goal

Archant

Hilltop overcame Six Bells in an end-to-end Herts Ad Challenge Cup quarter-final to keep hopes of silverware alive on Sunday.

Hilltop keeper Ben Power punches clear against Six BellsHilltop keeper Ben Power punches clear against Six Bells

Bells took the lead through a Jack Massey penalty, but two goals within a minute in the second half saw Hilltop turn the tie around.

And they added a third late on to ensure smooth passage into the last four, where they are joined by Skew Bridge Rothamsted.

Goals from Chris Gregory, James Elliott and Steve Harris earned Bridge a 3-1 win of their own over Oaks, for whom star man Danny Jones replied.

Wheathampstead 89 booked a place in the Herts Ad Junior Cup final with a 3-2 win over Hatfield Seniors.

It was a close encounter throughout, with Daniel Davis named star man for Seniors.

Blacksmiths completed a Division One double over Plough & Harrow as a 1-0 win made it 16 so far in the league this season.

Lewis Cocomazzi scored the all-important goal, with Will Corbett in superb form for the winners.

Meanwhile, Pinewood fell to a 10th league defeat as they went down 7-1 against AFC Mymms, despite a star man display from keeper Oliver Andrews.

Royston Rangers saw their unbeaten run come to an end in Division Two as they lost 4-2 to Welwyn Warriors.

It was all square at the break, as Welwyn’s penalty was cancelled out by Karl McGroary’s curling effort into the top corner.

But Welwyn scored two goals in quick succession after the restart and, although Royston hit back through an clinical Elliot Spokes finish, they added another to secure the points.

Tom Hughes took the star man award for Royston, but Welwyn’s four-goal hero James Todd made the difference as he took his tally for the seaso to 18 in a classy performance.

St Albans Warriors turned things around with a 6-1 win over Brookmans Park A in Division Four.

Dominating the game from the start, keeper Jack Ypey pulled off a superb save from the penalty spot and striker Adriano Gill scored a brace, followed up by Mark Pearson steaming into the box and beating the Park keeper.

Centre-back Richie Jones also got himself on the scoresheet with a towering header and James Bright found the net as well, with right-back Ryan Laffoley finishing the scoring with a brilliant solo run. Patrick Doherty scored for the consolation goal Park.

