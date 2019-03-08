Herts Ad Sunday League: Herts Lions roar again with comeback win over Mermaid

Mitchell Pagett of Beehive goes past a grounded Snug Bar player. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Herts Lions got back to winning ways in Division Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League as they claimed a 5-3 win over Mermaid.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Smyth of St George shows a clean pair of heels to the New Greens' defenders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Joe Smyth of St George shows a clean pair of heels to the New Greens' defenders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

They had to do it the hard way too after trailing 2-1 at half-time but two goals for both Finbar King and Nabil Welch plus one for Luis Danton saw them complete the comeback.

Harpenden Colts OB were in complete control as they cruised to a 6-0 win over Manor. The goals were shared between Matt Bullock, George Calderara, Ben Pegram, Alex Dennehy, Ben Hutton and man of the match John Addy.

Table-toppers Blacksmiths Res picked up their fourth win of the year with a 3-2 success over Phoenix Res. Charlie Hunter, Jimmy Talbot and Nathan Lock got their goals while Luke Urwin and Matt Berry replied for Phoenix.

St George battled to a 3-0 win over New Greens 3-0, Darren King and Martin Smith on target, while The Wrestlers picked up their first point of the season thanks to a 2-2 draw with Royston Rangers.

Darryl Milham and Shaun Murphy scored for them with Ashraf Boukhet getting both for Rangers.

Blackberry Jacks recorded a thumping 5-0 win over Herts Cheetahs in the Premier Division with two goals from Matthew Fermi Taiwo. Moses Olalyeye, Brad Gorman and Akram Choudhury got the others.

AFC London Road won their third in a row, this one 5-2 against Hilltop, mostly due to a Spencer Clarke-Mardel hat-trick. James Todd and Jay Caines both hit singles.

Harry Hunt and James Elliott were both hat-trick heroes for Skew Bridge as they won 7-3 against Plough & Harrow. Connor Arnold was their other scorer with the Plough replies from Josh Small (two) and Dominic Learoyd.

Phoenix scored four goals for the third time this year as they beat Oaks 4-3. Bernard Bradshaw led the way with a brace and Harry Amponsem and Jack Lovett got one each.

In Division One Brookmans Park eventually overcame AFC Mymms 7-3 but they needed three goals in the last five minutes to do so. Carl Webb , Scott de la Fuente and Steve Newton all scored twice with a single for James Smith.

Derren O'Brien was Hilltop Res' star with two goals in the 4-4 draw with BWSC. Tom Dickens and an own goal completed their tally while Alex Garvey (two), Ben Starnes and Martin Gurvey got the BWSC goals.

Pinewood beat Welwyn Warriors 2-1 with goals from Peter Reilly and Ross Dommett, Alex Howard getting the solitary strike for Warriors, and Ryan Eware got the only goal as Beehive beat Snug Bar 1-0.

Hanburys lost 3-0 to Forza Watford in Division Three while Daniel Madden, Matt Watt, Jack Galloway and Connor McGrath all scored for The Gate as they won 4-1 against Royston Rangers Res. Jon Hart got the Royston reply.

Phoenix 'A' lost 6-2 to Hatfield Mosquito, Eden Collett getting both Phoenix goals.

A hesitant start by Harpenden Colts OB Res in the first round of the Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup was soon forgotten as they ran out 7-2 winners over Sun Postal.

Man of the match Sam Jones bagged himself three of the seven and there was two for Dan Bradley and one each for Ollie Lacey and Giles Cunnington.

An outstanding performance and goal by Janos Henkel, plus another for Ryan Hunt, saw Welwyn Warriors Res overcome Champagne Super Rangers 2-1 while Marshalswick Rovers had their first taste of victory this season with a 3-0 success against Broxbourne Rangers.

Their goals came from Michael Bleach, Matt Goodlad and Sam Smith.

However, Brookmans Park Res will go no further as they slumped to an 8-1 defeat against Cuffley Tigers, Darren Chillingworth their scorer.

Results

Premier Division: Blackberry Jacks 5 Herts Cheetahs 0; Hilltop 2 AFC London Road 5; Phoenix 4 Oaks 3; Skew Bridge 7 Plough & Harrow 3.

Division One: AFC Mymms 3 Brookmans Park 7; BWSC 4 Hilltop Res 4; Pinewood 2 Welwyn Warriors 1; Snug Bar 0 The Beehive 1.

Division Two: Blacksmiths Res 3 Phoenix Res 2; Mermaid 3 Herts Lions 5; Manor 0 Harpenden Colts OB 6; New Greens 0 St George 3; Royston Rangers 2 The Wrestlers 2; TNF 0 Wheathampstead '89 5.

Division Three: Hanburys 0 Forza Watford 3; Phoenix A 2 Hatfield Mosquito 6; The Gate 4 Royston Rangers Res 1.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup round one: Champagne Super Rgs 1 Welwyn Warriors Res 2; Cuffley Tigers 8 Brookmans Park Res 1; Harpenden Colts OB Res 7 Sun Postal Sports 2; Hertford Eagles v Blacksmiths A (away win); Hoddesdon 1 Hatfield Seniors 3; Marshalswick Rovers 3 Broxbourne Rangers 0.