Harpenden Town boss Micky Nathan proud of the club as fans flock to FA Cup clash

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan is proud of the team's work this week. Picture: JAMES LATTER Archant

Harpenden Town bowed out of the FA Cup but made higher-ranked Aveley work for it in front of big crowd at Rothamsted Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Isthmian League side won 3-0 in the preliminary round clash, witnessed by a sold-out 300 people that was capped by coronavirus restrictions.

And despite the loss, manager Micky Nathan was still very proud of what the club had achieved.

Speaking on Twitter he said: “I’m so proud of the Harpenden Town lads, both players and management.

“Aveley were just too strong on the day and fully deserved to be going through but our lads are pushing to be where they are at in step four.”

The boss was even more pleased after Harps were held to a 3-3 draw at Oxhey Jets in their opening Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division fixture.

Ashley Lewis put Oxhey in front but Nathan McGreevy equalised before half-time.

Lewis Puttman put Jets back in front but two goals in three minutes, one from Jake Anthony and the other from Jake Collins, left Harpenden ahead with 13 minutes to go.

Puttman though grabbed an equaliser with four minutes to go and Nathan said that was slightly harsh on his team.

He said: “It was a great start in the league for the lads. We fully deserved to win the game but a point away from home against a tough Oxhey side is a good start.”

London Colney’s opening two games ended in a draw and a loss.

They drew 0-0 away to Wembley on Saturday but fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Harefield United three days later.

Assistant manager Jack Metcalfe had called the Wembley draw a “good solid point away from home and the clean sheet was a massive positive”.

St Albans City meanwhile continued their pre-season efforts with a good-looking 4-0 win over Wealdstone at Clarence Park.

The visitors were crowned champions of National League South last year but they conceded two goals in two minutes midway through the first-half, Zane Banton and Munashe Sundire getting the goals.

Saints had a third before half-time, Shaun Jeffers scoring from the penalty spot and Kyran Wiltshire wrapped things up on 50 minutes.

And there was even time for Saints keeper Michael Johnson to save a Ross Lafeyette spot-kick.