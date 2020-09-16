Advanced search

Harpenden Town boss Micky Nathan proud of the club as fans flock to FA Cup clash

PUBLISHED: 14:18 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 16 September 2020

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan is proud of the team's work this week. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan is proud of the team's work this week. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Archant

Harpenden Town bowed out of the FA Cup but made higher-ranked Aveley work for it in front of big crowd at Rothamsted Park.

The Isthmian League side won 3-0 in the preliminary round clash, witnessed by a sold-out 300 people that was capped by coronavirus restrictions.

And despite the loss, manager Micky Nathan was still very proud of what the club had achieved.

Speaking on Twitter he said: “I’m so proud of the Harpenden Town lads, both players and management.

“Aveley were just too strong on the day and fully deserved to be going through but our lads are pushing to be where they are at in step four.”

The boss was even more pleased after Harps were held to a 3-3 draw at Oxhey Jets in their opening Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division fixture.

Ashley Lewis put Oxhey in front but Nathan McGreevy equalised before half-time.

Lewis Puttman put Jets back in front but two goals in three minutes, one from Jake Anthony and the other from Jake Collins, left Harpenden ahead with 13 minutes to go.

Puttman though grabbed an equaliser with four minutes to go and Nathan said that was slightly harsh on his team.

He said: “It was a great start in the league for the lads. We fully deserved to win the game but a point away from home against a tough Oxhey side is a good start.”

London Colney’s opening two games ended in a draw and a loss.

They drew 0-0 away to Wembley on Saturday but fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Harefield United three days later.

Assistant manager Jack Metcalfe had called the Wembley draw a “good solid point away from home and the clean sheet was a massive positive”.

St Albans City meanwhile continued their pre-season efforts with a good-looking 4-0 win over Wealdstone at Clarence Park.

The visitors were crowned champions of National League South last year but they conceded two goals in two minutes midway through the first-half, Zane Banton and Munashe Sundire getting the goals.

Saints had a third before half-time, Shaun Jeffers scoring from the penalty spot and Kyran Wiltshire wrapped things up on 50 minutes.

And there was even time for Saints keeper Michael Johnson to save a Ross Lafeyette spot-kick.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Town boss Micky Nathan proud of the club as fans flock to FA Cup clash

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan is proud of the team's work this week. Picture: JAMES LATTER

St Albans Hockey Club the national champions after comfortable win over Redlands

St Albans Hockey Club over 45 women won the national masters title with victory over Redlands. Picture: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY

Cathedral and rabbi work together to accomplish Jewish tradition

Rabbi Adam Zagoria-Moffet.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Wrestlers and Kingston make Warriors submit after amazing 14-goal extravaganza

Beehive threaten the Brookmans Park goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Suspended sentence for former Herts County Council employee after fraud conviction

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO