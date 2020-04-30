Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: Clean sweeps easy as one-two-three as six claim the domestic treble

PUBLISHED: 06:19 03 May 2020

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Queens Head Logic in 2003-04 and in 2007-08 as Queens Head Sandridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Queens Head Logic in 2003-04 and in 2007-08 as Queens Head Sandridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Everyone will remember Manchester United’s treble of 1999 but the domestic version in the Herts Ad Sunday League has been done on six occasions.

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by London Colney BCH in 2002-03. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLThe domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by London Colney BCH in 2002-03. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Nicholas Breakspear were the first club to pick up a hat-trick of trophies back in the 1985-86 season.

They began by winning the Knockout Cup with a 1-0 defeat of Five Acres, Alan Easterbrook scoring the only goal, and they continued it by lifting the Challenge Cup with a 3-1 defeat of George.

Goals from Jeff Adams, Nigel Dickinson and Graham Mooney completed a journey which had seen them beat London Road 5-0, Gustard Wood 7-1 and Brookmans Park 5-1 along the way.

The Premier Division title completed their superb year, which they achieved by two points from Acorn. Easterbrook topped their goalscoring charts with 19 while Cliff Churchill bagged 11.

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Bricket Wood in 1996-97. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLThe domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Bricket Wood in 1996-97. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Ten years later, in the 1995-96 campaign, a young Warriors side were the second team to win all domestic trophies.

Phoenix were their opponents in the Knockout cup and it took goals in extra-time from Fizz Khan and Marvin Bates to see them off in a 2-0 win. Their road to the final saw them defeat Colney Heath Social Club 4-0, Bricket Wood 10-2, Riders Intersport 8-3 and Chequers 2-1.

The Challenge Cup was an even closer affair and it took a penalty shoot-out for them to overcome Chequers 5-4 after the teams had drew 2-2.

Marvin Bates and Gordon Guile got their goals in that game to cap off a run which saw them again beat Riders Intersport and Bricket Wood, 1-0 and 6-2 this time, as well as London Road with a 7-2 victory.

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Warriors in 1995-96. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLThe domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Warriors in 1995-96. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Warriors’ Premier Division title success was with a healthy six-point margin ahead of Chequers and they scored a hugely-impressive 88 in the division.

Guile finished as their top scorer with a whopping 51 goals while Bates managed 20.

One year later it was Bricket Wood’s season with ace marksmen, David Ross (33), Garry McGregor (30) and Gary Sippetts (26) the three top scorers in the division and a constant threat to their opponents.

They won the Premier Division by five points from Chequers, once again the bridesmaids.

Where are they now? This photo of the junior supporters club at Baton was taken back in 1996, Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLWhere are they now? This photo of the junior supporters club at Baton was taken back in 1996, Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Knockout Cup saw them go through Brookmans Park (5-1), Acorn (6-0) and London Road (4-2) before a double from Sippetts and one for Ross helped them to a 3-1 success over Parkwood in the final.

The pair were also on target in the final of the Challenge Cup although this time it was a comfortable 5-2 win over Wheathampstead. Ross managed three this time with Sippetts one. McGregor was the other scorer.

Their path to the final saw them defeat Francis Bacon OB 11-1, Warriors 4-2 and Sandridge Sports 3-1.

London Colney BCH’s Premier Division title in 2002-03 was based on points-per-game, edging them into the top spot ahead of Queens Head Logic as runners-up.

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Nicholas Breakspear OB in 1985-86. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLThe domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Nicholas Breakspear OB in 1985-86. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Their most prolific goalscorers were Chad Morrissey with 26, Marc Farrow on 21 and 18 from Tony Caines.

Their 2-0 win over Riders Intersport in the Knockout Cup proved harder than they perhaps expected as Riders were 18 points below BCH in the league.

They did have their chances too but a goal in each half from Farrow and Morrissey settled the issue, and completed a run that saw them beat Harpenden Rovers Res 2-1, Harpenden Rovers 5-0 and Chequers 1-0.

The Challenge Cup was much easier though and resulted in a 4-0 win over Brookmans Park, Paul Jordan, Morrissey, Farrow and Caines the men on target.

Queens Head Logic got their revenge in the league one year later despite losing four games, winning the Premier Division by four points from London Road. Their top marksmen were: Dave Yeo (33), Greg White (24), Phil Turner (13) and Ryan Yuill (13).

In the Knockout Cup they defeated Gate 4-2 with a double from Yeo and one each for Steve Miller and Robbie Heywood. To get to the final they defeated Six Bells 4-3, Emerald Vale 7-2, Wheathampstead 10-2 and Rothamsted 7-1.

In the Challenge Cup they defeated London Road with goals from Yeo, White, Yuill and Sam Ledger.

Four seasons later they repeated the trick under a new name, Queens Head Sandridge.

