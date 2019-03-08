Herts Ad Sunday League: Super seven for London Road's demon goalscorer James Todd

Giles Cunnington scores for Harpenden Colts Reserves against Forza Watford. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

James Todd is certainly making an impression at AFC London Road as he more than doubled his tally for season with an amazing seven goals.

Adam Davies scoring for Brookmans Park against TNF. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

They came as Road claimed a hugely-impressive 11-0 success over Hilltop Res in the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Knockout Cup.

Adam Brooks, Alex English, Ben Hammond and Dan McCafferty got the others.

TNF and Brookmans Park shared six goals in the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup before Park ran out 6-3 winners in extra-time.

Steve Newton hit a hat-trick for Park, with Carl Webb, Adam Davies and Callum Baylis getting one each while Jon Tanton (two) and Steve Orchard were the TNF marksmen.

Blacksmiths Res put in a superb display to defeat Maple Cross 5-3, Nathan Lock leading the way with four. Jake Smith hit the other.

Goals from Kieran Thorne, George Calderara and Bill Hutton sealed Harpenden Colts OBs' 3-0 win over Bushey Sports Club while the much improved Six Bells progressed to the next round with a 3-1 success against Little Heath.

Their scorers were Harry Seeby (two) and Chris Griffin.

Phoenix lost 3-1 to Bishop's Stortford Swifts despite Shanahl Samarasinghe's strike.

Herts Lions beat Brookmans Park Res 7-2 in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup thanks in the main to Finbar King's four goals. Omar Bounyafe added two and Stefano Munoz one with Henry Chapman and Adam Sanders on target for Park.

Wrestlers lost 9-1 to New Greens, Ashley Kingston getting their goal.

In the Herts Ad Junior Cup Hanburys edged past Blacksmiths 'A' thanks to a 3-0 win. Duncan Gray, Jimbo Lynch and James Watt got the goals.

A hat-trick from Lee Newman in the Premier Division helped Hilltop to a 4-1 success against Phoenix. Alfie Gibbs was their other marksman while Ally Hill scored for Phoenix.

Oaks recorded their first points of the season with a 3-1 win over Herts Cheetahs. Jamie Jones, Paul Gillard and Karl Branigan were their scorers, Louis McNamara replying for Cheetahs.

Blacksmiths and Blackberry Jacks shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Khalid Ismail scoring for Blacksmiths and Matthew Femi Taiwo for Jacks.

In Division One Snug Bar won their fourth game on the trot by beating Welwyn Warriors 3-2. Two goals came from Aaron Sunnar and a single for Ali O'Brien.

Stephen Maitland was another who scored four as Mermaid beat Manor 7-1 in Division Two. Gideon Asante, Chris Rutter and Oliver Franks completed the win with Mason White replying for Manor.

Wheathampstead '89 won 6-1 against Royston Rangers with goals from star player Andrew Bacon (two), Lee Goldsmith (two), Liam Picton and Alex Norwood.

There was an 11-goal thriller in Division Three which saw Hatfield Mosquito beat Welwyn Warriors 7-4. Josh Bishop scored a hat-trick for Welwyn and Chris Draddy a single.

Harpenden Colts Res OB and Forza Watford played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. Giles Cunnington put the Colts ahead as did Sam Ivens but two equalisers earned Waford the point.

Sam Waller hit 12 for the season with four for Gate in a 7-3 success over St Albans Warriors. Other goals came from Jack Galloway, Blake Manning and an own goal.

Goals from Alastair Bart and Jack Messam helped Marshalswick Rovers to a 2-1 win over Phoenix and Hatfield Seniors recorded their biggest win of the season when defeating Royston Rangers Res 10-1.

Curtis Warner led the way with a hat-trick followed by two each for Connor Bartlett, Matt Noot and Jake Coleman plus an own goal. Karl McGroary replied for Rangers.

Results

Premier Division: AFC Rangers 4 Plough & Harrow 0; Blacksmiths 1 Blackberry Jacks 1; Hilltop 4 Phoenix 1; Oaks 3 Herts Cheetahs 1.

Division One: The Beehive 3 BWSC 1; Welwyn Warriors 2 Snug Bar 3.

Division Two: Manor 1 Mermaid 7, Wheathampstead '89 6 Royston Rangers 1.

Division Three: Harpenden Colts OB Res 2 Forza Watford 2; The Gate 7 St Albans Warriors 3; Hatfield Mosquito 7 Welwyn Warriors Res 4; Marshalswick Rovers 2 Phoenix 'A' 1; Royston Rangers Res 1 Hatfield Seniors 10.

Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup round three: Bishop Stortford Swifts 3 Phoenix Res 1; Blacksmiths Res 5 Maple Cross 3; Six Bells 3 Little Heath 1; TNF 3 Brookmans Park 6 (aet).

Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup round two: Harpenden Colts OB 3 Bushey Sports Club 0.

Herts Advertiser Knockout Cup round one: AFC London Road 11 Hilltop Res 0; New Greens 9 The Wrestlers 1.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate round one: Brookmans Park Res 2 Herts Lions 7.

Herts Advertiser Junior Cup round one: Hanburys 3 Blacksmiths 'A' 0.