Herts Ad Sunday League: Borehamwood Raiders claim scalp of unbeaten Forza Watford before league’s shutdown

Forza Watford clear their lines against Borehamwood Raiders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Borehamwood Raiders were the stars of the final day of action before the Herts Ad Sunday League goes into a four-week hibernation – winning 3-1 against the previously unbeaten Forza Watford in Division Three.

Borehamwood Raiders forward Josh Stachini shoots for goal against Forza Watford. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Borehamwood Raiders forward Josh Stachini shoots for goal against Forza Watford. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

They scored late in a tight first half and almost immediately at the start of the second, with a late penalty securing the three points.

Charlie Paul Frost got two and star man Dan White one.

League leaders Mermaid recovered from last week’s defeat to overcome Phoenix Res 3-1 with goals from Stephen Maitland (two) and Joe Geddes.

Tom Pike scored for Phoenix and their first team picked up their first win of the Premier Division season, defeating Plough & Harrow 3-2.

The goals in that match came from Jack Nevin (two) and Ally Hill while Billy Small scored both for the Plough.

Hilltop Res put in a great performance to beat AFC London Road Res 3-1 in Division One.

The first half was a tale of three penalties, Archie Oates scored for Hilltop but Road missed with their first effort from 12 yards.

They did equalise with their second to make it 1-1 at half-time but Hilltop made a change at the break and dominated the majority of the second period.

Archie Oates added his second from a free-kick before Lewis Achara-Pett finished off the scoring from a great assist from Jamie Aquilina.

Little Heath were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw by AFC Mymms in Division Two. Xavi Sweeney and Robert Pinto scored their goals with Patrick Dawson-Goodey their outstanding player.

Welwyn Warriors continued their unfortunate habit of throwing away leads in games, losing 3-1 to Pinewood.

Alex Howard had put them ahead from a Daniel Armstrong assist but goals from Dan Stockman, Andrew Alsop and Ross Dommett gave Pinewood the win.

Harpenden Colts OB Res won 3-2 against St George’s with goals from Sam Spranger, Giles Cunnington and Dan Bradley. They still needed man of the match Adam Roche to make some fine saves and prevent Saints from grabbing a draw.

Robert Handleigh and Billy Farmer scored for St George’s.

Wheathampstead ‘89 won their third game on the trot, beating New Greens 5-0. Aaron Goldsmith and Liam Picton scored two each and Ross Evans one.

Welwyn Warriors Res had a clinical first-half performance against Brookmans Park Res in Division Four, the four goals helping them to a 5-1 win.

Allan Johnston leapt highest at a long throw to put them ahead and further goals from Lucian Antippa, Tim Chesworth and Marshall-Zeal, an excellent low drive from 25 yards, put the home side firmly in control.

Marshall-Zeal added his second after the break with Henry Chapman getting Park’s consolation.

Welwyn Pegasus completed the double over Royston Rangers Res with a 4-1 victory, Jack Kendrick-Gibson getting two and Jake Patton and Adam Sanders one each. Sam Parchment scored for Royston.

The game of the day was between Wrestlers and Hatfield Mosquito as they battled to a 5-5 draw.

Wrestlers goals came from, two apiece by Ashley Kingston and Dan Hedges both got two for Wrestlers, Sam George Draper getting the other, while Mosquito’s goals were scored by Billy Welch (three), Robbie Collis and Kieran Flynn.

Skew Bridge qualified for their second final with a 4-1 win over Hilltop in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup, held over from last season. Stuart Brown with two, Harry Hunt and Michael Davis were their scorers.

Results

Premier Division: Phoenix 3 Plough & Harrow 2.

Division One: Hilltop Res 3 AFC London Road Res 1.

Division Two: Little Heath 2 AFC Mymms 2; Pinewood 3 Welwyn Warriors 1; St George’s 2 Harpenden COB Res 3; Wheathampstead ‘89 5 New Greens 0.

Division Three: Borehamwood Raiders 3 Forza Watford 1; Mermaid 3 Phoenix Res 1.

Division Four: Hatfield Mosquito 5 The Wrestlers 5; Royston Rangers Res 1 Welwyn Pegasus 4; Welwyn Warriors Res 5 Brookmans Park Res 1.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup semi-final: Hilltop 1 Skew Bridge FC 4.