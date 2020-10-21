Herts Ad Sunday League: Royston Rangers Res off and running with first win of the new season

New Greens' defence come under pressure from a Player Packs forward. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

There was huge joy for one team in the Herts Ad Sunday League – as Royston Rangers Res won their first game of the new Division Four season by beating St Albans Warriors 3-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jay Champkins-Drein scored two penalties for Player Packs in their 6-0 win against New Greens. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Jay Champkins-Drein scored two penalties for Player Packs in their 6-0 win against New Greens. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The victory was built on plenty of fight and desire and they raced into a 3-0 lead.

And even though Warriors scored either side of half-time, Royston held on to claim a big three points.

Sam Parchment, Ryan Walter and Mark Parsbey got their goals while Darren Gower and Jason Nicolaou scored for Warriors.

Mike Donkin got the only goal as Brookmans Park Res lost 4-1 to Hatfield Mosquito.

Welwyn Pegasus had a comfortable 5-0 win against Phoenix A with two goals for Alex Hemmingfield and one each for Adam Sanders, Jack Kendrick-Gibson and Harrison Cox.

League leaders Hatfield Seniors made it six wins in a row, beating Marshalswick Rovers 6-1. Their goals came from Michael Curtis and Curtis Warner, who both got two, Gregor Mackintosh and Jack Freund. Jack Messam replied for Marshalswick.

Brookmans Park kept up their good form in the Premier Division with a 1-0 win over AFC Rangers, Dan Millard getting the all-important goal.

Hilltop got their first win of the season, beating Plough & Harrow 3-2 for whom Colin Arnsby and Dominic Learoyd scored.

Two goals from Ed Frost and one each for Harry Hunt and Charlie Smith gave Skew Bridge a fourth win in four games as they beat Six Bells 4-1. Chris Griffin scored for Bells.

The Beehive picked up their second win, 5-1 against Blackberry Jacks. Ade Goodeson got two of their goals with one each for Oscar Gibbon, Gabriel Oakley and Akim Akinbinu.

FC Welwyn stayed top of Division One with a 3-2 win over Blacksmiths in an entertaining game.

A last-minute strike by Joe Brunt, his second of the game, sealed it with Craig Arnott the other scorer. Connor Weiss and Jimmy Talbot were the Smiths’ scorers.

Herts Lions won 3-0 against Harpenden Colts OBs with goals from Ellis Constantinou, Ilias Bakhti and Jermaine Sandiford while BWSC recorded their fourth successive victory, defeating Hilltop Res 4-2.

Alex Garvey (two), Brad Heaps and Mickey White were their scorers.

Snug Bar overcame Verulam Old Boys in a seven-goal thriller for their first win of the year. Aaron Sunnar (two), Raymond Chabvuka and Alex Pitson were on target for them in the 4-3 success.

Wheathampstead 89 beat Harpenden Colts OB Res 2-1 in Division Two in a back and forth contest. Matt Wright got the OB goal.

Second placed Little Heath defeated Oaks 3-2 with goals from Louis Moorcroft, Xavi Sweeney and Matt Cagnetta while Joe Gazza and Gabriel Asare-Bekoe earned Welwyn Warriors a 2-2 draw with AFC Mymms.

League leaders Player Packs picked up one of their best wins, beating New Greens 6-0 with Alfie Carberry, Liam Heffer and Jay Champkins-Drain all getting two each.

Charlie Bull scored twice in Division Three as TNF beat Hanburys 2-0 while Beehive Res won their fifth game on the trot, 3-1 against Royston Rangers. Their goals came from Ashley Defries (two) and Craig Clarke. Greg Wilson replied for Royston.

Borehamwood Raiders won 5-1 against Wishing Well, Ant Guidi and Brandon Green scoring two each and Daniel White one, with Sam Waller replying for the Well.

And Forza Watford edged an excellent game with Wheathampstead Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals from Guiseppe Delgaudio and Lewis Jacob.

A Bertie Squires-Adams thunderbolt was enough to put AFC London Road into the Challenge Cup final following their 1-0 win against Phoenix.