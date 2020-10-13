Herts Ad Sunday League: FC Welwyn take the spoils after 10-goal thriller against Herts Lions

Stephen Maitland scores the first of his two goals for Mermaid against Wishing Well. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

FC Welwyn and Herts Lions produced superb entertainment and a 10-goal thriller in Division One of the Herts Ad Sunday League – FC Welwyn getting their noses in front by the final whistle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Stranger of Harpenden Colts Res slots home a penalty to complete his hat-trick against St Georges. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Sam Stranger of Harpenden Colts Res slots home a penalty to complete his hat-trick against St Georges. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Matt Standen was the star of the show for the winners, adding another two goals to his tally, while Craig Arnott chipped in with one in a solid performance.

Joe Brunt, Jordan Thurgood and Lucas Thurgood were the other Welwyn scorers while Omar Bounyafe (two), Youness Bakhti and Olias Bakhti were on target for the Lions.

Blacksmiths won 3-0 against AFC London Road Res with goals from Josh Rolls, Josh Urquart and Nathan Lock while the same score saw BWSC beat Snug Bar, Alex Garvey, Craig Ashurst and Johnny Armitt their scorers.

Second-placed Borehamwood Rovers won 4-1 against Harpenden Colts OB, their goals coming from Jack Skinner (two), Mitchell Knight and an own goal. Edi Bokciu replied for the Colts.

Daniel Casottis scored the lone goal for Verulam Old Boys as they went down 3-1 to Hilltop Res.

In the Premier Division, Brookmans Park fought back from two down to draw 2-2 with AFC London Road. James Smith and Dan Millard got their goals.

There was a point each too for AFC Rangers and Beehive, Dean Skipsey scoring for Rangers in the 1-1 draw, while Ben Warren and Stuart Brown helped Skew Bridge to a 2-1 success over Hilltop.

New Greens took the points after sharing seven goals with Oaks in Division Two, goals from Charlie Adam Betts George Irving, Jack Gage and Ryan Rickard giving them a 4-3 win. Oaks goals came from Jamie Jones (two) and Louis Marsh.

Wheathampstead 89 came from a goal down at half-time to Welwyn Warriors to win 4-1. Paul Gambrill, Andrew Bacon, Ross Evans and Arron Goldsmith overturning Ian Woods’s earlier strike.

Another comeback saw Harpenden Colts OB Res beat St Georges 6-1. A treble from Sam Spranger and singles for Sam Jones, Dan Bradley and Jay Loader saw to that.

Andrew Alsop and Paul Riley gave Pinewood a 2-1 win against AFC Mymms while two from Jay Champkins-Drein and one each for Ronnie Blagdon and Keith Smith saw Players Packs beat Little Heath, Mattie Fordham their scorer.

Mermaid proved too strong for Wishing Well in Division Three as doubles from Joe Geddes and Stephen Maitland gave them a 4-0 win while a penalty from Frankie Buckler helped Wheathampstead Wanderers beat TNF 1-0.

Hanburys picked up a comfortable 3-0 success over Phoenix Res with one from Duncan Gray and two for Mickey Sinnott.

Beehive Res meanwhile overcame Borehamwood Raiders 4-1 with goals from Ashley Defiers, Adam Payne, Kiefer Shuttleworth and Craig Carter.

Hatfield Seniors stayed top of Division Four with a fifth straight win, this one a narrow 3-2 success over Welwyn Warriors Res. James Upson, Curtis Warner and Gregor Mackintosh got their goals but Aran Dove and an own goal made it a nervy finish.

Wrestlers are second after a 3-3 draw with Brookmans Park Res. Ashley Kingston, Dan Hedges and Joe Swadling cancelled out a brace from Ronan Nevin to give them a 3-2 half-time lead but Michael Donkin earned Park a point.

Marshalswick Rovers are up to third after the result of the day, a 10-0 victory over Phoenix A. Jack Messam hit a hat-trick and there were doubles for Simon Pierce and Mike Ingram. Angus Gillams, Baru Yildiz and Ali Bart got the others while goalkeeper Steve Bellard saved a penalty.

Welwyn Pegasus defeated Royston Rangers Res 7-1 with Jack Kendrick-Gibson (three), Adam Sanders (two), Ryan Grant and Jake Payton the men on target. Elliott Spokes scored for Royston.

Blackberry Jacks will play Skew Bridge in the final of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup after a 3-0 win over Plough & Harrow.