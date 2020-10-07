Herts Ad Sunday League: Washout for many but BWSC take advantage with victory over Road second string

Four AFC London Road Res players attempt to stop a BWSC player shooting for goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Over half the fixtures in the Herts Ad Sunday League were lost because of waterlogged pitches but there were still some very exciting games played.

BWSC made it a perfect start to the Division One season with their second win in successive games, a 6-2 success over AFC London Road Res.

They took control after 15 minutes and never looked back. First-half goals came from Louis Apps, Craig Ashurst and Martin Garvey and although they lost their skipper to injury but still managed to extend their lead to 4-0 after the break with Garvey getting his second.

Road did hit back with goals from Sam Doolan and Ashley Talbot but it was always going to be BWSC’s day and further goals from Garvey, his hat-trick, and Ashurst completed a fine performance.

The tough weather conditions still managed to produce a cracker of a game between Blackberry Jack and Six Bells in the Premier Division.

A well-organised Jacks took the lead with some skill down the right and a fine goal by Wael Benatim but Six Bells quickly levelled with a penalty won by Kyle Rahho and converted by Harry Seeby.

Five minutes before the end of the first half Mark Rowland scored a goal of the season contender from 30 yards into the top corner.

That proved to be the winner despite an end-to-end second half.

Matt Parkins stood out for Jacks.

A fine performance by Tom Beasley and a George Milsted earned Pinewood a 1-1 draw against New Greens in Division Two. Diarmuid Mazarire scored for Greens and was their star player.

In Division Three Wishing Well fell to their fourth defeat, going down 4-3 against Phoenix Res who had four different players on the score-sheet.

Star man Jack Ypey, Lee Greenland, Shenahl Samaasinghe and Liam Addlesee all scored while Matt Watt, Blake Manning and Max Palfrey were on target for the Well.

Sam Hutchings was their top player.

Beehive Res recorded their third win, defeating Wheathampstead Wanderers 2-1 thanks to goals from Ben Conrad and Craig Clarke.

Marshalswick Rovers fell behind early in their Division Four match against Royston Rangers Res but soon took control to win 7-2.

They were inspired by a man-of-the-match performance by Simon Pierce in midfield whose two goals were complemented by two from Ali Bart and others from Matt Lacey. Dave Hudson and Angus Gilliams.

Rangers’ goals came from Marc Parsbey and Dan Moss.

Wrestlers moved to the top of the table with a 9-1 win against Welwyn Pegasus. Once again ace marksman Ashley Kingston led the way with four goals while Richard Cooke added a brace and singles came from Darren Paterson, Joe Swadling and Joe Smith.

Sam Draper was their man of the match and Josh Ramsdale for Peagsus, whose goals came courtesy of Jack Kendrick-Gibson.

Welwyn Warriors Res were left to rue missed chances against a clinical Hatfield Mosquitos, losing 3-1. Luke Wilkins, Dean Harrison and Charlie Pratt got the Hatfield goals, with Kieran Flynn their star player, and Tim Chesworth was the Warriors scorer.

In the semi-final of the Herts Ad Challenge Cup held over from last season, Skew Bridge had a walk-over against AFC London Road who couldn’t field a side.

Fixtures (October 11)

Premier Division: AFC London Road v Brookmans Park; Hilltop v Skew Bridge; Phoenix v AFC Rangers; Six Bells v The Beehive.

Division One: Blacksmiths v AFC London Road Res; Borehamwood Rovers v Harpenden Colts OB; Herts Lions v FC Welwyn; Hilltop Res v Verulam Old Boys; Snug Bar v BWSC.

Division Two: Pinewood v AFC Mymms; Harpenden Colts OB Res v St George’s; Oaks v New Greens; Player Packs v Little Heath; Welwyn Warriors v Wheathampstead 89.

Division Three: Wishing Well v Mermaid; Borehamwood Raiders v Beehive Res; Hanburys v Phoenix Res; Royston Rangers v Forza Watford; Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division Four: Brookmans Park Res v Wrestlers; Hatfield Mosquito v St Albans Warriors; Hatfield Seniors v Welwyn Warriors Res; Marshalswick Rovers v Phoenix A; Welwyn Pegasus v Royston Rangers Res.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup semi-final: Blackberry Jacks v Plough and Harrow.