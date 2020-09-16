Herts Ad Sunday League: Wrestlers and Kingston make Warriors submit after amazing 14-goal extravaganza

Ashley Kingston and Wrestlers had a day to remember in Division Four of the Herts Ad Sunday League as they claimed an incredible 10-4 win over St Albans Warriors.

A Brookmans Park Res defender clears a Welwyn Warriors Res shot off the line, Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL A Brookmans Park Res defender clears a Welwyn Warriors Res shot off the line, Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Kingston weighed in with half of their goals, with Lee Brinkley, Oliver Arnold, Shaun Murphy, Dean Murphy and an own goal responsible for the others.

Warriors replied through Liam Daley, Jamie Turner, Ken Lee and Jason Niccolaou.

There were plenty of goals elsewhere in the division too.

Brookmans Park Res and Welwyn Warriors Res shared six in a 3-3 draw, Henry Chapman with a brace and Ronan Nevin for Park and Josh Jordan (two) and Tim Chesworth for Welwyn, while Welwyn Pegasus beat Marshalswick Rovers 4-2 with Ben Lawrence and Jack-Kendrick-Gibson among the goals.

Hatfield Seniors beat rivals Hatfield Mosquito 3-2 with goals from Henry Peters, Gregor Mackintosh and Aaron Puleston while Phoenix A beat Royston Res 1-0 thanks to a Jordan Williams.

Goals from Anthony Simms and Wael Benatim gave Blackberry Jacks a 2-1 win over AFC London Road in the Premier Division while Brookmans Park and Beehive fought out a competitive 1-1 draw.

Six Bells edged a seven-goal thriller with Phoenix, winning 4-3. Chris Griffin, Mark Hayes and a double for Harry Seeby did the damage with Oliver Sargeant, Dan Johnson and Scott Melville on target for Phoenix.

There was a 2-1 win for Harpenden Colts Old Boys over AFC London Road Res in Division One, Alex Dennehy and Kieran Thorne their scorers and Joshua Walker for Road.

Blacksmiths beat Verulam Old Boys 2-0 despite only having 10 men. Connor Weiss and Harry West got their goals.

Two goals from Alex Garvey gave BWSC a 2-1 win against Borehamwood Rovers while Hilltop Res beat Herts Lions 3-1 with goals from Ben Sloan, Billy Rolland and David Pett. Youness Bakhti had scored first for Lions.

Nathan Isherwood was on fire for FC Welwyn, scoring a hat-trick in their 7-0 win against Snug Bar. Other goals came from Matt Standen (two), Joe Brunt and Simon Gibbs.

In Division Two Harpenden Colts Old Boys Res won 3-2 against Pinewood, Ozzie Bolton, Sam Spranger and Dan Bradley the scorers, while goals from Scott Turner and John Woodward earned Oaks a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Player Packs.

Welwyn Warriors ran out deserved 3-1 winners against New Greens with two goals from Gabriel Asare-Bekoe and one for Daniel Armstrong and Wheathampstead ‘89 beat AFC Mymms 4-1 with goals from Connor Bromwich (two), Liam Picton and Arron Goldsmith.

Little Heath got their second win, defeating St Georges 6-1 thanks mainly to a hat-trick from Matt Wright and two from Spencer Hunt. Richard Pinto got the other.

A Jack Geddes goal gave Mermaid a 1-0 win over Borehamwood Raiders in Division Three while TNF beat Wishing Well 2-0, Pete Telford and Jonny Tanton the scorers.

Royston Rangers and Hanburys drew 1-1 while Phoenix Res and Wheathampstead Wanderers shared the points in a 5-5 score, Phoenix with five different players on the scoresheet.

Forza Watford won 4-3 against Beehive Res, Lewis Jacob scoring twice, while Dan Wilson got a brace for Beehive.

Skew Bridge reached the Herts Ad Challenge Cup semi-final with a 5-0 win over Plough & Harrow. Ben Warren got three and Harry Hunt two.

Premier Division: AFC London Road 1 Blackberry Jacks 2, AFC Rangers 3 Phoenix 0, Six Bells 4 Hilltop 3, The Beehive 1 Brookmans Park 1.

Division One: Blacksmiths 2 Verulam Old Boys 0, Borehamwood Rovers 1 BWSC 2, Harpenden Colts OB 2 AFC London Road Res 1, Herts Lions 1 Hilltop Res 3, Snug Bar 0 FC Welwyn 7.

Division Two: Little Heath 6 St George’s 1, Oaks 2 Player Packs 2, Pinewood 2 Harpenden Colts OB Res 3, Welwyn Warriors 3 New Greens 1, Wheathampstead 89 4 AFC Mymms 1.

Division Three: Borehamwood Raiders 0 Mermaid 1, Hanburys 1 Royston Rangers 1, Phoenix Res 5 Wheathampstead Wanderers 5, The Beehive Res 3 Forza Watford 4, The Wishing Well 0 TNF 2.

Division Four: Brookmans Park Res 3 Welwyn Warriors Res 3, Hatfield Seniors 3 Hatfield Mosquito 2, Royston Rangers Res 0 Phoenix A 1, The Wrestlers 10 St Albans Warriors 4, Welwyn Pegasus 4 Marshalswick Rovers 2.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup quarter-final: Skew Bridge 5 Plough and Harrow 0.