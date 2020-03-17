Herts Ad Sunday League: Manor time it perfectly to secure first win as coronavirus shuts down league

If this is to be the final round of matches for this season in the Herts Ad Sunday League then Manor made it the perfect time to record their first win.

Jed Glendinning of Marshalswick Rovers scores against Brookmans Park Res. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Jed Glendinning of Marshalswick Rovers scores against Brookmans Park Res. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Ade Oyinlola, Daniel Armstrong and Declan Crummy scored the goals in a 3-2 victory over Phoenix Res.

Elsewhere in Division Two Herts Lions played a double-header against Royston Rangers, winning 2-1 and 3-1. Ilias Bakhti and Youness Bakhti scored in the first match with Finbar King (two) and Bachir Loussahi on target in game two.

Bradleigh Goldby Solomon and Daniel Mills were the Rangers scorers.

Harpenden Colts Old Boys beat TNF 3-1 with goals from Kanyin Fagade, Edi Bokciu and Ollie Galea coming before Jon Tanton’s consolation.

Top scorers of the day were Blacksmiths Res who 9-0 against Wrestlers. Josh Urquart and Nathan Lock both hit hat-tricks with Charlie Hunter, Jamie Sharp and Tom Li getting the others.

Blacksmiths won 1-0 against Plough & Harrow in the Premier Division while a brace from Chris Griffin and one for Harry Seeby helped Six Bells to a 3-1 win over Beehive in Division One.

Jed Glendinning also scored two as Marshalswick Rovers beat Brookmans Park Res 5-1 in Division Three. Ian Taylor, Ali Bart and Rob Jackson also scored with Adam Sanders on target for Park.

Harpenden Colts Res beat Hatfield Seniors 5-0 with goals from Conor McClean (two), Dan Roberts, Giles Cunnington and Sam Spranger.

Forza Watford and Phoenix A had a win each in a double-header. Phoenix won the first match 1-0 but Forza replied with a 3-2 success in the second. Domenic Leacock, Guiseppe Delgaudio and Antonio Cacciapuoti got the goals.

In the Herts Ad Challenge Cup a tight game between AFC London Road and Blackberry Jacks was eventually won 4-3 by the former after extra-time. James Todd got the winner with his third of the day while Alex English got the other. Jacks’ scorers were Bradley Harrison, Garvin Watson and Antony Burns.

Skew Bridge eventually turned it on against Brookmans Park in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup as they clinched a 5-0 win. Ben Warren and James Elliott got two each and there was one for Stuart Brown although Park will point to two handball decisions that didn’t go their way as the turning point.

Adam Davies was their man of the match.

Welwyn Warriors Res made it through to the final of the Herts Ad Junior Cup with a battling 3-2 win over Hatfield Mosquito.

It was 1-1 at half-time as a Chris Draddy penalty cancelled out an early Mosquito goal but the second half was mostly one-way traffic and Warriors went ahead when Steven Mee set up Josh Jordan.

Warriors even had the luxury of a penalty miss while they also hit both the crossbar and post before Mee gave them breathing space.

And despite a late goal from Hatfield, Welwyn were able to hang on to the win.

n A statement from the Herts Advertiser Sunday Football League confirmed that they are adhering to the FA’s directive suspending all grassroots football.

They added: “As you can appreciate we have no idea when this situation will change but we will keep you informed of any future developments.”