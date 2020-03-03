Goals galore and entertainment by the bucket load despite extensive washout

Blacksmiths of the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division, 2019-2020. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Only two matches survived the wet weather in the Herts Ad Sunday League but they both served up plenty of goals and entertainment.

Welwyn Warriors Res from Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League, 2019-2020. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Welwyn Warriors Res from Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League, 2019-2020. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Premier Division clash between Blacksmiths and Oaks saw the ball hit the back of the net six times as the sides shared the points in a 3-3 draw.

Blacksmiths started the brightest and deservedly went a goal in front through Nathan Singh.

And they didn't let up once that went in as further strikes from Sam Dempsey and Khalid Ishmail gave them a 3-0 lead.

It wasn't all one-way traffic, with Danny Lewis being called into action on a few occasions, but with 20 minutes to go they looked comfortable.

Marshalswick Rovers from Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League, 2019-2020. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Marshalswick Rovers from Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League, 2019-2020. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

However, a defensive error and one back for Oaks changed the flow of the game. With a second wind they piled on the pressure.

Blacksmiths were still dangerous on the counter and they should have put the game to bed when they were awarded a penalty. That was missed though and despite man of the match Lewis making further saves, Oaks found two more goals to grab a draw.

Oaks scorers were Paul Gillard, Ryan Carter and Oliver Mather with Luke March their star man.

The draw drags Oaks off the bottom with Blacksmiths one place but nine points above them.

There were seven goals in Division Three as Welwyn Warriors Res beat Marshalswick Rovers 5-2 in a match that was switched to Welwyn's King George Playing Fields home to allow both teams to play for the first time in weeks.

And the Warriors used the wind in the first half to shake of any rust, taking a 3-0 lead by the break.

Jack Marshall scored the opener with a 25-yard strike and man of the match Chris Draddy made it two with a good finish after a nice passing move.

Ryan Hunt added the third direct from a corner.

Marshalswick enjoyed the majority of the play after the interval with Welwyn needing last-ditch tackles and good goalkeeping to keep them at bay.

And they all but killed the game off with a couple on the break, Draddy getting his second from the penalty spot after a handball and then Allan Johnston poking home the fifth.

To their credit, Marshalswick continued to press and were rewarded with a couple of late goals, the first a Dan Smith penalty and then a nice volley into the top corner from Dave Hudson.