Herts Ad Sunday League: AFC London Road take semi-final honours after eight-goal thriller with AFC Rangers

Beehive's Lee Gibbon forces the ball past Phoenix keeper Dan Margott for the opening goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

AFC London Road will represent the Herts Advertiser Sunday League in the county's biggest showpiece final after beating Premier Division rivals AFC Rangers in a pulsating contest.

Scott Melville (right) scores the winning goal for Phoenix against Beehive. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Scott Melville (right) scores the winning goal for Phoenix against Beehive. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Two goals from James Todd and one each for Spencer Clarke-Mardel, Ben Hammond and Jon Clements gave them a 5-3 win in the Herts Sunday Cup semi-final at Colney Heath's Recreation Ground.

Harvey Scott got two for Rangers while Max O'Shea got the other.

The Road will play either Reed Rangers or Oakview from the Watford League in the final. Their semi-final was called off on Sunday.

There was also good news in a cup for Phoenix as they fought from a goal down to beat Beehive 2-1 in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup quarter-final.

A goal in each half from Scott Melville was enough to send them through after Leo Gibbon had scored for Beehive.

In league action Skew Bridge missed the chance to pull further clear at the top of the Premier Division when they held 2-2 by Plough & Harrow.

Plough took an early lead through a Colin Arnsby penalty but Ben Warren equalised before half-time. He scored again after the break to put Skew ahead but a good break five minutes from time saw Josh Panther level things up again following a Chris Dunn cross.

Blackberry Jacks moved third with a 3-0 win over Herts Cheetahs, Lewis Cocomazzi, Matthew Femi Taiwo and Akram Choudhury getting the goals.

A Harry Seeby hat-trick in Division One helped Six Bells to a dominant 4-1 win over BWSC on a heavy pitch. Chris Griffin got the other one while Craig Ashurst replied for BWSC.

Hilltop Res completed the double over Welwyn Warriors thanks to a 5-2 score. Daniel Armstrong and star man Steven Mee scored for Warriors.

There were some big wins in Division Two.

Harpenden Colts OB had one of them with a 6-0 success over Manor. They were 4-0 ahead after just 20 minutes courtesy of an Ollie Galea brace and one each for Bill Hutton and Tom Bullock and they wrapped it up with strikes from Matt Shaw and Steve Harris.

Blacksmiths Res got another, winning 7-2 against Mermaid who were in the game until a harsh red card.

From there the result was never in doubt as top marksman Nathan Lock added another three to his tally with Jimmy Talbot, Jamie Sharp, Jack Faulder and Callum Rhodes the other scorers. Mermaid's goals came from Chris Rutter and Stephen Maitland.

St George only had 10 men so did well to restrict a well-organised Wheathampstead '89 side to a 5-2 win. Andrew Cannons and Stephen Dorer were on target for Georges.

Royston Rangers gained revenge over Phoenix Res following an earlier defeat when they won 4-0. The goals came from Tom Perry, Cameron Ferguson, Ryan Lawler and man of the match Bradleigh Soloman.

Harpenden Colts OB Res took the three points in Division Three with a 5-2 success against Hatfield Mosquito. The pair had drawn earlier in the season but two goals from Jay Loader early in the contest and further efforts from Dan Bradley, Ollie Lacey and Ollie Dunn, a potential goal of the season candidate following a tantalising run from his own half and exquisite finish, completed the victory.

To their credit Hatfield did not fold and pulled two goals back but they couldn't find any more.

In another close-scoring game Blacksmiths A defeated Hatfield Seniors 4-3. Robert Forty and John Armitt both scored twice while the Seniors goals came from Curtis Warner (two) and Henry Peters.

That result keeps them top of the table, eight points clear of The Gate and nine of Hanburys, although both have games in hand.