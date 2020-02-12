Herts Ad Sunday League: Royston Rangers ease through to Intermediate Cup semi-final

The wet and windy weather put pay to the majority of fixtures in the Herts Ad Sunday League but there were still some hardy souls - with Royston Rangers making light work of the tricky conditions.

Their 3-1 win over Welwyn Warriors Reserves puts them into the semi-final of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup.

Kicking with the wind in the first half, Royston dominated play and went 1-0 up early on thanks to star poacher Glenn Johnson who was able to tuck away Bradleigh Goldby Solomon's through ball.

And they doubled their lead thanks to Cameron Ferguson sneaking his shot in at the near post after the ball had been won back by a battling Dan Mills.

Playing into the wind in the second half didn't faze them either as they were able to keep control of the game.

Johnson got his second and Royston's third, beating the keeper at his near post for this 19th of the campaign and providing his side with a bit more of a cushion.

Welwyn did get a consolation goal through their own top scorer, Josh Jordan moving his tally onto 15, and there was a starring show from JAck Marshall as they kept fighting until the end.

But Royston deservedly progressed through to the semi-final, joining Herts Lions in having made it that far, with their own man of the match prize being awarded to Jack Pattison who kept things solid at the back all game.

Blackberry Jacks moved into the quarter-finals of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup with a good 5-1 victory over Snug Bar.

Leading the way was star striker and leading goalscorer Matthew Femi Taiwo with his first hat-trick of the season although he was chased all the way by Lewis Cocomazzi who completed a fine game with the other two goals.

Matt Bridgeman replied with Snug's two goals.

League action saw a seventh Premier Division success of the season for AFC London Road as they overcame Herts Cheetahs 4-1 to move third.

Despite the conditions, the two teams and referee Kevin Moore were happy to get on with the game and with Danny McCafferty pulling the strings for the Road, James Todd added two more to his tally for the year with Bertie Squires-Adams and Simon Cerri completing the victory.

In Division Three Hanburys used the wind brilliantly to claim a 3-0 win over Marshalswick Rovers.

It had been scoreless at half-time but they pushed on after the break and second-half strikes from Jimbo Lynch, Duncan Gray and Sean Kidd, and a man of the match display from Ben White, gave them the double over Rovers, their third of the season.

The win puts them third in the table, one point behind The Gate in second and six adrift of leaders Blacksmiths A but with two games in hand on the pair of them.

Marshalswick sit comfortably in mid-table in seventh position.

Leading goalscorers (all competitions)

Premier Division: James Todd (AFC London Road) 26; Spencer Clarke-Mardel (AFC London Road) 19; Billy Small (Plough & Harrow) 18; Ally Hill (Phoenix) 15; Harry Hunt (Skew Bridge) 13; Matt Standen (Hilltop) 12; Harvey Scott (AFC Rangers) 10; Jacob Noonan (AFC Rangers) 8; James Elliott (Skew Bridge) 8.

Division One: Harry Seeby (Six Bells) 16; Ryan Ewhare (Beehive) 13; Ade Goodeson (Beehive) 13; Adam Davies (Brookmans Park) 13; Alex Garvey (BWSC) 12; James Smith (Brookmans Park) 11; Mark Hayes (Six Bells) 9.

Division Two: Nathan Lock (Blacksmiths Res) 35; Finbar King (Herts Lions) 22; Glenn Johnson (Royston Rangers) 19; Ashley Kingston (Wrestlers) 18; Luke Urwin (Phoenix Res) 17; Chris Rutter (Mermaid) 16; Omar Bonnyafe (Herts Lions) 15; Jimmy Talbot (Blacksmiths Res) 14; Stephen Matland (Mermaid) 13; George Irving (New Greens) 13; Charlie Betts (New Greens) 12; Lee Goldsmith (Wheathampstead '89) 12; John Tanton, (TNF) 10; Matt Balser (Blacksmiths Res) 10; Jamie Sharp (Blacksmiths Res) 10; Kieran Thorne (Harpenden Colts OB) 10.

Division Three: Sam Waller (The Gate) 19; Mitchell Harrison (Hatfield Mosquito) 19; Guiseppe Delgaudio (Forza Watford) 18; Josh Jordan (Welwyn Warriors Res) 15; Peter Rock (Forza Watford) 13; Dean Harrison (Hatfield Mosquito) 13; Curtis Warner (Hatfield Seniors) 13; Sam Jones (Harpenden Colts OB Res) 12; John Armitt (Blacksmiths A) 12; Robert Forty (Blacksmiths A) 11; Adam Hill (Blacksmiths A) 9; Ashley Defries (Blacksmiths A) 9.