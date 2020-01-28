Herts Ad Sunday League: Mouth-watering semi-final set as AFC Rangers win in Senior Cup

Nathan Lock scores for Blacksmiths Reserves with a penalty. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

The Herts Advertiser Sunday League is guaranteed at least one team in the final of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup after AFC Rangers set up a semi-final date with AFC London Road.

Glenn Johnson of Royston Rangers fires past Blacksmiths Reserves keeper Matt Lye. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Glenn Johnson of Royston Rangers fires past Blacksmiths Reserves keeper Matt Lye. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Two goals from Harvey Smith and a fine display from Billy Smith were enough to give Rangers a 2-0 win over Grange United and set up the mouth-watering last four clash on February 23.

The league is also represented in the semi-final of the Herts Sunday Junior Cup following Forza Watford's 4-2 success over AC Malone. Peter Rock led the way with two goals while Guiseppe Delgaudio and an own goal completed the scoring.

Harpenden Colts OB Res advanced in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup thanks to goals from Oscar Bolton, Dan Roberts and Jay Loader and a 3-1 win over Manor. Connor Bacon got their solitary reply.

Plough & Harrow also won 3-1, beating New Greens, in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup. Aykan Gurgur got two and Tom Simmonds one while Charlie Adam Betts scored for New Greens.

In the Premier Division Hilltop and Blackberry Jacks played out a 1-1 draw, Naseem Shahbab getting the Jacks goal.

Herts Cheetahs recorded their first victory with a 4-2 success over Blacksmiths. Their goals came from Noah Costin (two), Jack McNamara and Charlie Shepard while Lewis Cocomazzi got both for Blacksmiths.

James Smith was in devastating form as he netted four in Brookmans Park's 5-2 Division One win against Hilltop Res. Danny Clifton got the other, his 125th goal for the club and one which means he has now scored in four different decades.

Beehive and Six Bells served up a cracker as they drew 3-3. Ryan Houghton, Jay Telford and Mark Hayes scored for Bells while Beehive's scorers were Ade Goodeson (two) and Leo Gibbon.

Two for Alex Garvey and one each from Martin Garvin and Craig Ashurst helped BWSC to a 4-3 win against Welwyn Warriors. Steve Mee bagged two and Jack Hutchinson one for the Warriors.

Pinewood won 2-0 against AFC Mymms with Dan Bevis and Yannick Vangu on target.

Herts Lions won 4-1 against Harpenden Colts OB in Division Two with goals from Omar Bounyafe (two), Ayoub Enajar and Llias Bakhti, Olly Galea replying for Colts, while Jacob Wroe, Chris Rutter and an own goal saw Mermaid beat TNF 3-0.

Blacksmiths Res won 6-2 against Royston Rangers with three from Nathan Lock and one each for Jamie Sharp, Josh Rolls and Matt Balser. Glenn Johnson and Ash Boukhet scored for Royston.

Billy Farmer scored two and Tom Coates one as St Georges beat The Wrestlers 3-1 and Wheathampstead '89 3-2 win over Phoenix Res came courtesy of goals from Andrew Bacon, Lee Goldsmith and Lee Bennett.

In Division Three Hanburys and The Gate both scored six. Hanburys beat Brookmans Park Res 6-0 with goals from Mickey Sinnott (two), James Watt, Anthony Brown, Sean Brady and an own goal while The Gate's scorers were Sam Waller with four and one each from Jack Evans and Sidney Jordan in a 6-2 success over Welwyn Warriors Res.

Chris Draddy and Jack Marshall were the Welwyn scorers.

Finally, a Batu Yildz goal earned Marshalswick Rovers a 1-1 draw with Phoenix A, James Bird their scorer.

Results

Premier Division: Blackberry Jacks 1 Hilltop 1; Blacksmiths 2 Herts Cheetahs 4.

Division One: BWSC 4 Welwyn Warriors 3; Hilltop Res 2 Brookmans Park 5; Pinewood 2 AFC Mymms 0; Six Bells 3 The Beehive 3.

Division Two: Blacksmiths Res 6 Royston Rangers 2; Harpenden Colts OB 1 Herts Lions 4; Mermaid 3 TNF 0; Phoenix Res 2 Wheathampstead 89 3; St George 3 The Wrestlers 1.

Division Three: Brookmans Park Res 0 Hanburys 6; Phoenix A 1 Marshalswick Rovers 1; Royston Rangers Res 0 St Albans Warriors 0; Welwyn Warriors Res 2 The Gate 6.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup quarter-final: Forza Watford 4 AC Malone 2.

Herts Advertiser Knockout Cup quarter-final: New Greens 1 Plough & Harrow 3.

Herts Advertiser Challenge Cup round one: Snug Bar 1 Oaks 2.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup round two: Manor 1 Harpenden Colts OB Res 3.