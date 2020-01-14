Herts Ad Sunday League: Scott Spranger hits five for Harpenden Colts Old Boys Reserves

Sam Spranger showed no hangover from the Christmas period as he bagged five goals in Harpenden Colts Res' 6-0 win over Royston Rangers Res in Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League.

Olly Lacey wrapped things up with the sixth.

The Gate had five different scorers in their 6-2 success against Hatfield Seniors. Daniel Madden got the two with Jack Ray, Sam Hutchings, Scott Sellers and Sam Waller getting the others.

Gregor Mackintosh netted both of the Seniors' goals.

Hanburys got their third win of the season with a 2-0 victory over St Albans Warriors thanks to Anthony Brown and an own goal.

AFC Rangers romped to a 9-1 win over Herts Cheetahs in the Premier Division. Matthew Taylor got the Cheetahs goal.

Phoenix beat Blackberry Jacks 3-2 with goals from Scott Melville, Ally Hill and Andrew Cox. Matthew Parkins and Daniel Marsh replied for Jacks.

In Division One Brookmans Park won 3-2 against Hilltop Res with Chris Powell, James Smith and Will Clark on target.

Welwyn Warriors drew 3-3 with Snug Bar despite taking the lead three times. Daniel Armstrong got two and Jack Hutchinson one for the Warriors but a double from Cameron Leijgrave and one for Adriano Gil ensured Snug took a share of the points.

In Division Two Mermaid won 5-3 against Harpenden Colts OB. Chris Rutter got three while Davan Desai and Stephen Maitland also scored. George Calderara (two) and Kieran Thorne were the Harpenden scorers.

Despite goals from Billy Farmer and Stephen Dorer, St George lost 3-2 to Royston Rangers who had keeper Harvey Johnson and goals from Glenn Johnson (two) and Cameron Ferguson to thank for the three points.

Phoenix Res lost 5-3 to Wrestlers. Jack Williams, Matt Berry and Ross Whinnett were on target for Phoenix.

AFC London Road moved into the last four of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup with an impressive 5-3 win against Platform. Spencer Clarke-Mardel and James Todd both scored twice with Ben Hammond getting the other.

Skew Bridge's hopes of joining them though were dashed when they lost 5-2 to Oakview. Harry Hunt and James Ewington got their goals.

Plough & Harrow advanced in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup with a 5-2 win over Beehive. Billy Small hit four of them while Dominic Learoyd got the other. Beehive's scorers were Carl Costain and Ade Goodeson.

A superb second-half free-kick by Steve Orchard gave TNF a tight 1-0 win over Marshalswick Rovers in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup while Herts Lions defeated in-form Forza Watford 3-1 with goals from Ayoub Enajar, Finbar King and Nathan Gibbins.

Blacksmiths Res beat Phoenix A 5-0 in the other tie with two goals from Matt Balser and one each for Jamie Sharp, Nathan Lock and Jimmy Talbot.

Welwyn Warriors Res sealed a Herts Ad Junior Cup semi-final place with a 6-1 win over Brookmans Park Res. Josh Jordan (two), Janos Henkel, Ryan Connolly, Joe Marshall and an own goal sealed the win.

Dale Griffiths got the Park goal.