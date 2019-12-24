Jordan makes Hanburys pay the penalty as Welwyn Warriors claim victory

Marshalswick Rovers attempt to break through the Forza Watford defence. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

A Josh Jordan penalty proved to be the only goal of the game as Welwyn Warriors beat Hanburys in Division Three of the Herts Advertiser Sunday League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forza Watford head for goal during their game with Marshalswick Rovers. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Forza Watford head for goal during their game with Marshalswick Rovers. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

A heavy surface made life difficult for both teams although Hanburys had the first chance of the game with a free-kick that was well-saved by Tom Spratt.

The breakthrough came when Jordan nipped between keeper and centre-half and was brought down for the spot kick.

He almost made it two shortly after but hit the post.

The second half saw Warriors camped in their own half but a combination of resolute defending and a poor final ball from Hanburys saw the game finish 1-0 to the hosts.

Jack Marshall, Steven Mee and Jordan were the standout performers for Welwyn.

Elsewhere Marshalswick Rovers fought back to draw 2-2 with Forza Watford, Alex and Jack Messam getting the goals.

In Division Two St George beat Mermaid 4-2 thanks to singles for Tom Coates and Joe Smyth and a double for Robert Hadleigh.