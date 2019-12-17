Herts Ad Sunday League: Blackberry Jacks claim victory over Skew Bridge in Premier Division

Antony Burns heads Blackberry Jacks ahead against Skew Bridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

The weather took a big bite out of the Herts Advertiser Sunday League fixture list but there was still plenty of top quality action to be seen.

Mathew Femi Taiwo of Blackberry Jacks gets his shot away despite pressure from Skew Bridge's Tom Warren. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Mathew Femi Taiwo of Blackberry Jacks gets his shot away despite pressure from Skew Bridge's Tom Warren. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

That was no more so than in the Premier Division where perennial rivals Blackberry Jacks and Skew Bridge served up a cracker, Jacks finally clinching the 2-1 win.

The two teams have gone head to head for more than 10 years and Jacks got off to a flyer.

Matthew Femi and Franke Jowle had already caused the Skew defence a number of problems before player-manager Antony Burns connected with a Jowle cross from 12 yards to put them ahead

But Skew grew into the game, passing the ball well with Harry Hunt and Mark Hitchcock as lively as ever.

One of the many fine saves Blackberry Jacks keeper Enzo Sgambati made against Skew Bridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL One of the many fine saves Blackberry Jacks keeper Enzo Sgambati made against Skew Bridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Jacks managed to soak up the pressure until the 43rd minute when Hitchcock grabbed his first of the season and that inspired the Harpenden-based side to a bright opening to the second half.

Chances were still limited though and the more the game went on, the more Jacks got back into the contest until they regained the lead 10 minutes from time.

Good build up play put Jowle through on goal and he finished neatly to secure the win.

Daniel Marsh took the man of the match award for Blackberry Jacks while Skew's top man was Tom Warren.

There was another hugely-entertaining game in the division as Hilltop took their fourth point from Blacksmiths with a 4-3 success.

Stephen Dodd was on the mark with two while Seamus Kerwick and Alfie Gibbs got one each.

Jamie Hazell, Aidan Golds and Khalid Ismail were the Blacksmiths scorers.

Two from Alex Garvey wasn't enough as BWSC lost 3-2 to Welwyn Warriors in Division One.

Hanburys exited the Herts Junior Cup with a 1-0 defeat against Watford Athletic.

It was a woeful first half performance which could have conceded after just 30 seconds from a simple long ball.

And they didn't heed that warning as the same things a few minutes did result in the what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

It was only in the last 10 minutes of the half that Hanburys started to play their football and create a couple of decent half chances.

A half-time roasting helped them start the second half with more purpose and with more chances.

A Mickey Sinnott free-kick hit the bar before bouncing on the line and out and as time ran out a clever flick from James Watt rebounded off a post.

Hanburys' man of the match award went to Joshua Whelan.

Marshalswick Rovers lost 4-0 at home to Fairfield Park.

Results, December 15

Premier Division: Blacksmiths 3 Hilltop 4; Skew Bridge 1 Blackberry Jacks 2.

Division One: Welwyn Warriors 3 BWSC 2.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup: Hanburys 0 Watford Ath 1; Marshalswick Rovers 0 Fairfield Park 4.

Fixtures, December 22

Premier Division: Hilltop v Plough and Harrow; Phoenix v Blackberry Jacks; Skew Bridge v AFC London Road.

Division One: BWSC v Pinewood; Hilltop Res v Welwyn Warriors.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB v Herts Lions; Phoenix Res v Wheathampstead '89; St George v Mermaid.

Division Three: Harpenden Colts OB Res v Brookmans Park Res; Welwyn Warriors Res v Hanburys; Hatfield Seniors v Forza Watford.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup round two: Blacksmiths Res v Phoenix A.