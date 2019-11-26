Herts Ad Sunday League: Four-star performances galore on entertaining day

Plough & Harrow attack the Herts Cheetahs goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

A tremendous end-to-end encounter in the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division ended with Herts Cheetahs and Plough & Harrow drawing 2-2.

Herts Cheetahs' goalkeeper Jordan Deverrick blocks a Plough & Harrow shot. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Herts Cheetahs' goalkeeper Jordan Deverrick blocks a Plough & Harrow shot. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Dominic Learoyd and Chris Dunn got the Plough goals while Louis McNamara and Garry Hatchett were on target for Cheetahs.

Harry Hunt showed he's still got it as he bagged all four in Skew Bridge's 4-0 win over Hilltop while two for Aidan Golds and one for Nathan Singh saw Blacksmith's beat Phoenix 3-1, Ally Hill getting their consolation.

Hilltop's reserves had better luck as they won 3-0 against BWSC in Division One thanks to goals from Ashley Campbell, Grant Macree and James Upson..

Table-toppers Beehive won their eighth league game, 5-2 against Pinewood. Ade Goodeson hit three with Kane Thomas and Nathan Dimmock the other scorers.

Royston Rangers won 4-3 against New Greens in Division Two having squandered a 3-0 lead. Glenn Johnson hit his fourth though to clinch the win.

Finbar King also got four as Herts Lions beat Wrestlers 7-2. Omar Bounytafe (two) and Ilias Bakhti got the others with both Wrestlers' goals from Ashleigh Robinson.

Chris Rutter hit four too as Mermaid beat Manor 6-3. Stephen Maitland and Joe Geddes got the others with Manor's goals scored by Shyheim Rhoden De-Rose, Phil Brissenden and Matthew Hume.

Blacksmiths Res had a terrific 5-4 win over St George having trailed three times.

Nathan Lock and Matt Balser both hit two with Charlie Hunter getting one. The St George goals came from Billy Farmer, Robert Handleigh and Stephen Dorer.

There was a good win for St Albans Warriors in Division Three as they beat Royston Rangers Res 2-1 with goals from Steve Manning and Jake Edwards.

Another four-goal marksman was Darren Cavaree for Phoenix in a 6-0 win against Brookmans Park Res. Other goals came from Edan Collett and Jordan Williams.

Gate won 5-2 against Hatfield Mosquito with Matthew Watt (two), Jack Evans, Blake Manning and Connor McGrath scoring.

James Todd and Spencer Clarke Mardel both scored hat-tricks as AFC London Road won 8-2 against FC Kings in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup. Ben Hammond and Mario Concialdi also scored.

AFC Rangers beat Rifle Volunteer 6-3 with four from Jacob Noonan and one each for Harvey Scott and Dan Lovett.

Goals from Kanyin Fagade, Tom Bullock, Keiran Thorne and an own goal were not enough as Harpenden Colts OB lost 5-4 to Buffs in the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup.

Colts' reserves lost 1-0 in the Herts Sunday Junior Cup to Woodside Wanderers but there was a 4-2 win for Marshalswick Rovers over Bengeo Blinders. Matt White, Simon Pierce, Matt Lacey and Steve Bellard got the goals.

Hanburys are also through with James Lynch, Duncan Gray, Michael Sinnott, Anthony Brown and James Lynch among the goals in the 5-1 won over Angel Ware.

TNF beat Phoenix Res 4-2 in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup. Jonny Tanton got two and George Hoar and Dave Shore one each while Joe Daly and Lloyd Amposem replied for Phoenix.