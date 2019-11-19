Herts Ad Sunday League: Great day for Jack Messam and Marshalswick Rovers

Dan Smith (number 10) scores for Marshalswick Rovers against Royston Rangers Res. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Marshalswick Rovers recorded their biggest win of the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Division Three season so far with a whopping 8-2 success over Royston Rangers Res.

Phoenix Reserves goalkeeper Dan Humphrey saves at the feet of TNF’s Jonny Tanton. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Phoenix Reserves goalkeeper Dan Humphrey saves at the feet of TNF’s Jonny Tanton. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Key to the victory was four goals from Jack Messam although he was ably assisted by further strikes from Ali Bart, Batu Yildiz, Dan Smith and Mike Ingram.

Laith Bugaighis and Sam Parchment scored for Royston with keeper Darren Foster receiving their man of the match.

Goals by Aaron Puleston and Jack Freund gave Hatfield Seniors a useful point in a 2-2 draw with Welwyn Warriors Res.

Up in the Premier Division Plough & Harrow recorded their second league victory with a 3-0 success against Oaks.

Their goals came from Chris Dunn, Bill Small and John Small. Jamie Jones was the top player for Oaks.

Brookmans Park continued their stellar form in Division One with a 5-4 win over BWSC. They haven't lost a league game since the opening day of the season and goals from Adam Davies, Andrew Craig, Carl Webb, Chris Powell plus an own goal ensured this wasn't going to be defeat number two.

The BWSC scorers were the outstanding Craig Ashurst, who got two, Luke Starnes and Robert Bennett.

Six Bells gained revenge over Welwyn Warriors who defeated them on the opening day to win convincingly 7-2. Harry Seeby led the way with four while that was followed by singles from Chris Griffin, Mark Hayes and Ryan Houghton.

An end to end encounter in Division Two saw Phoenix Res come out on top with a 3-1 win over TNF. Luke Urwin got two and Scott Melville bagged the third for Phoenix while TNF's reply came from Steve Orchard. Jon Tanton was TNF's top player.

In round three of the Herts FA Sunday Cup there was a great encounter between Chorley Wood and Skew Bridge, one which eventually saw the Harpenden-based side win 4-2.

The Chorley wood centre forward was a major handful but he was superbly marshalled by man of the match Nathan Dawes.

Skew opened the scoring with a well-taken goal by James Elliot but Wood equalised before half-time.

Skew grabbed the initiative in the second half and Stuart Brown restored the lead with a an absolute screamer from 40 yards and they had a couple of goals disallowed before Harry Hunt effectively sealed the game with a low drive into the bottom corner.

Both sides scored late on, Skew getting their fourth before Chorley's second, but this was a good performance from Skew.

Division One side Pinewood lost 3-2 in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup against Premier Division outfit Blacksmiths. Yannick Vangu and Andrew Alsop got their goals while star of the show was Sam Parker.

Blacksmiths' goalscorers were Aidan Golds, the outstanding Nathan Singh and George Sanderson.

In the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup it was Cameron Ferguson who put in a starring display as Royston Rangers won 5-3 against St George.

Glenn Ferguson led the way with a hat-trick, his second of the season, and there were singles for Daniel Mills and Ryan Lawler. Martin Smith and Robert Handleigh were among the St George goalscorers.

Wheathampstead '89 and Blacksmiths Res shared six goals before Blacksmith bagged a fourth in extra-time for a 4-3 win. Nathan Lock (two), star man Jack Faulder and Matt Balser scored for the Smiths while Aaron Goldin scored twice for Wheathampstead with Dan Hathaway outstanding.

Results

Premier Division: Plough & Harrow 3 Oaks 1.

Division One: Brookmans Park 5 BWSC 4; Welwyn Warriors 2 Six Bells 7.

Division Two: Wrestlers 1 New Greens 7; Phoenix Res 3 TNF 1.

Division Three: Hatfield Seniors 2 Welwyn Warriors Res 2; Royston Rangers Res 2 Marshalswick Rovers 8.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup round three: Chorleywood 2 Skew Bridge 4.

Herts Advertiser Challenge Cup round two: Pinewood 2 Blacksmiths 3.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup round two: St George 3 Royston Rangers 5.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup round one: Wheathampstead '89 3 Blacksmiths Res 4 (aet).